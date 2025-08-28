Hockey: India seek World Cup berth through Asia Cup triumph; up against China in opener

RAJGIR: Three-time champions India will look to put behind their dismal recent form and secure a World Cup berth by winning the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament starting with a tricky opening game against lower-ranked China here on Friday.

India and China are placed in Pool A with Japan and Kazakhstan.

Pool B consists of title-holders and five-time champions South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei.

Kazakhstan, set to play their first Asia Cup in over three decades, and Bangladesh replaced Pakistan and Oman, both of whom withdrew from the event.

Pakistan opted out citing security reasons in the backdrop of India's Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

Top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals, with the final scheduled on September 7.

The tournament is India's best and last chance to qualify for next year's World Cup to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to 30.

India stumbled in their first attempt to secure a spot, dropping to seventh in the world after a dismal European leg of the FIH Pro League.