Timing was not good at Diamond League Finale, but I have three weeks for Worlds: Neeraj Chopra

"This was not too bad. But we are getting very close to the World Championships, so I still need to throw a little bit farther. There were a few things that went well, but still, there were the things which did not go that well," Chopra said.

"In the last attempt, I still managed to throw 85. But I am very happy for Julian (Weber), he managed to throw really far, and to show 91m was really good. We will see in three weeks.

"I still need to train a little bit. In this sport, we do not know. It depends on the day."

On how his season was shaping up ahead of the World Championships, the Paris Olympics silver-medallist said, "It's going well and today was a hard day. There is always a harder day in sports, so today was a hard day for me, but I still managed in the last (throw) over 85 metres."

Chopra, who has been dealing with a right groin injury for a long time, added that he is in good shape for the track and field showpiece in Tokyo, and that he was only looking to time his throw perfectly.

"I feel good and I just need to find some good timing," he added.

On Thursday, Weber took the top spot in the DL Finals, achieving a season's world-leading throw of 91.57m, his personal best, in his second attempt. He began with 91.37m effort, and after that it was a one-man show in the seven-man field.