Marijne, Charlesworth major targets post women's head coach Harendra's exit

CHENNAI: Indian women’s hockey is set for a massive overhaul. The coach of the team, Harendra Singh, has stepped down citing personal reasons but the writing was on the wall of his imminent exit.

It is understood that former women’s coach Sjoerd Marijne, who helped India to a fourth finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021, could be his possible replacement. Dutch coach Marijne had resigned in 2021 after the Olympics and apparently have been approached and is most likely to join soon.

Incidentally, Marijne, who had coached the men's team and was ousted following dismal show at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, also had a fallout with Hockey India due to some 'unacceptable' contents of his yet to be published book.

Harendra has cited personal reasons for his stepping down but if sources are to be believed his below-par performance since he joined the team April last year led to his exit. It was learnt that he has lost the confidence of the dressing room and his methods were being questioned openly. Sources said Hockey India officials had meetings with all the players in Bengaluru as well following which the decision was taken

Not just Marijne, there is a buzz that Ric Charlesworth, who was associated with India hockey as coach and technical director in the past, might join the women’s team as a mentor. The factor that works in the Australian coach favour is his familiarity with Indian hockey and how it functions. Given his previous association with the teams in different capacities, Charlesworth won't need time to adjust.

The women’s team has been through some torrid times ever since they finished fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021. What made matters worse is that they failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Though Harendra joined after this, the team had a dismal show at the FIH Pro-league winning two of the 16 matches in 2024-25 season and finishing the last.