Long-term planning & systemic development: How Bangladesh are making progress in hockey

CHENNAI: Cyclone Ditwah seemed to have weakened after hitting Sri Lanka but the rainband moving towards North Tamil Nadu left the city drenched in heavy rain. It was gloomy and the blue turf was wetter than usual and sluggish at times. Yet in the middle there was sunshine for a team that has made its debut at the Junior Hockey World Cup.

For a country that is obsessed to the point madness with cricket and football, hockey is considered a growing sport. Of late, though, there has been an upsurge. The junior team secured its first ever appearance at the U-21 World Cup last December and back home despite political upheaval and unrest the team managed to stay away from it.

It was there to witness for everybody on Saturday with Aminul Islam standing in the middle, fists clenched, hands raised and letting out a deafening yell. He scored his third goal – a hattrick in hockey parlance. Though the team was on the losing side against traditional powerhouse Australia, 3-5 scoreline was a kind of emancipation. Like one top hockey official of the country pointed out, sports speaks universal language and it helps people let out their emotions. It can act as a balm for a country facing political unrest and instability.