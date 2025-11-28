India warm to the occasion with big win against Chile

CHENNAI: At the stroke of the first quarter, India missed their first penalty corner – one of the biggest concerns they have been facing so far. Low conversion rate has been haunting them. The first quarter ended 0-0. That's not the script India were looking for against Chile, considered one of the minnows in the sport, in their first match of the Junior Men's Hockey World Cup here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Then the floodgates opened. The second quarter saw two field goals in quick succession by Rosan Kujur (16th and 20th minutes) followed by another four minutes later by Dilraj Singh, who converted a penalty corner. Finally, the scoreline read 7-0. It reflected India’s dominance and what was expected of the team against Chile.

Ajeet Yadav, Anmol Ekka and captain Rohit were the other scorers. Ajeet scored through a brilliant field effort in the 34th minute while Anmol converted a penalty corner in the 47th minute. The Indian captain scored through a penalty stroke in the 60th minute. Kujur was exceptional and is deservedly awarded the player of the match title.