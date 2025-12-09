Behind Germany's rise in Tamil Nadu, a 50-strong family contingent in the stands

CHENNAI: As another familiar wave of Germany attack overpowered the Indian team in their daze in the semifinals of the junior men's World Cup on Sunday, all the noise at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium came from a small pocket. A small army of supporters were either banging some makeshift drums or whistling to their hearts content.

Even as the majority of spectators wore expressions that wouldn't have been out of place at a poker tournament for the majority of the game, this small section created quite the din. The only time they had stopped making noise was when the match was over. When they weren't busy banging their musical instruments, they were jiving to Tamil numbers the DJ had played during breaks in play.

The source of their happiness lied in watching their sons, brothers or boyfriends tear the home team apart. Even as the hosts' dream lay in tatters, for the 50-strong German contingent — mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and girlfriends — this was going to be a special night. "There are 50 of us here," says Martin Steinebach, Ferdinand's father. On the field, Ferdinand has emerged as one of the key performers for the junior set-up. Off the field, Martin has ensured his son doesn't have to worry about anything. "I have come from Cologne for the World Cup. Really overwhelmed by how well the tournament has been organised, also have to appreciate the crowd tonight (Sunday). I hope the crowd cheers for us against Spain on Wednesday."