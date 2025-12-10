Less than a month after lifting of suspension, Aman ready to compete at nationals

CHENNAI: Less than a month after Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) lifted a one-year suspension imposed on him, the Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat is ready to represent Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) during the senior national championship commencing in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Aman, who was found overweight during the 2025 Senior World Championships and subsequently suspended by the WFI, will not compete in his pet weight category 57kg. He instead will feature in the 61kg weight division. The senior nationals will begin with competition in women's wrestling on Friday followed by men's freestyle the next day. The men's Greco-Roman bouts will be held on the last day on Sunday.

Interestingly, the WFI didn't invite the RSPB initially after the board had skipped the 2024 nationals held in Bengaluru. However, an executive board meeting was held a few days ago to sort the issue following which the Railway wrestlers were cleared to take part in the competition.