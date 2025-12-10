Less than a month after lifting of suspension, Aman ready to compete at nationals

CHENNAI: Less than a month after Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) lifted a one-year suspension imposed on him, the Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat is ready to represent Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) during the senior national championship commencing in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Aman, who was found overweight during the 2025 Senior World Championships and subsequently suspended by the WFI, will not compete in his pet weight category 57kg. He instead will feature in the 61kg weight division. The senior nationals will begin with competition in women's wrestling on Friday followed by men's freestyle the next day. The men's Greco-Roman bouts will be held on the last day on Sunday.
Interestingly, the WFI didn't invite the RSPB initially after the board had skipped the 2024 nationals held in Bengaluru. However, an executive board meeting was held a few days ago to sort the issue following which the Railway wrestlers were cleared to take part in the competition.
"Losing weight frequently can be an issue so Aman decided to compete in the 61kg," a source from the RSPB told this daily. Notably, the RSPB organised Inter-Railway Championships and then selection trials were also held to pick the wrestlers for the nationals. Aman didn't compete in the Inter-Railway event but won two bouts in the trials to find a place in the team. The RSPB provided a concession of 1.5kg for Inter-Railways but the trials didn't have any weight relaxations.
"There are a few wrestlers who are not competing in their respective pet weight categories. Most of them compete in the higher weight categories as frequent weight reduction causes problems. Anyways, we have a good team as it comprises three Olympians including Aman," added the source.
Apart from Aman, Neha Sangwan from Haryana, was also suspended albeit for two years for being overweight during the Junior World Championships held earlier this year. The WFI lifted her suspension too making her eligible for the upcoming tournaments. Neha, however, lost to Manisha in the 57kg weight category at the Haryana State Championships thus missing the nationals berth.
As many as 28 teams including wrestlers from the RSPB and Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) will be the part of the nationals.