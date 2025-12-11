Squash WC: Bonded by blood and sport: Tale of Azman sisters

CHENNAI: When Aira Azman played Australia's Jessica Turnbull in the Squash World Cup, Aifa, her sister, was her loudest supporter in an otherwise quiet centre court at the Indian Squash Academy on Thursday. 51 minutes later, it was the other way around, with Aira on the sidelines cheering for Aifa, as she dominated her opponent Madison Lyon.

While both may have won in considerably easier circumstances, that is not the case when the duo are on tour playing tougher opponents. They explain what it is like to watch each other play. "I think Aifa is a bit more tense when we are on tour because this is about individual games but here, it is more about the team so we are calm. I'm more calm in a way because I really believe in her," Aira explained.

Aifa, although trying to save face with her chuckles when her younger sister said that, further explained, "I want her to win. That is why I am stressed, like my mom. I don't want to show Aira that but I think she already knows I'm stressed," Aifa explained.