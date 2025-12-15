Winning medals consistently adds responsibility: Pistol ace Anish

CHENNAI: Pistol ace Anish Bhanwala is someone who can be considered an apt student of the game. When he's not actively shooting, the 23-year-old follows it very closely and his child-like eagerness to learn is infectious. The shooter from Karnal, Haryana has been following some of the legends of the sport for some time and he continues to watch some of sport's elite with high enthusiasm.

Anish started training his guns against some of the world's best shooters when he was just a teenager. Just days before his 16th birthday, he had lined up alongside some of the world's best during the 2018 Asian Games. With his boyish charm and raw talent, he had the energy to cause an upset or two during those years. Seven years on, Anish has transformed into a young man. A man with steely determination. That is apparent when he tries to break down his journey so far. That maturity has transformed his shooting too. He recently returned with three consecutive hits — Asian Championships silver, World Championships silver and World Cup Final silver. It was a chain reaction of sorts. One thing leading to another. First it was the Asian Championships, which had instilled that confidence in him.

"My performance during the finals of the Asian Championships was quite strong. I had 35 hits out of 40, which is my best performance ever, especially at the international level. That lifted my confidence quite a bit. That is the confidence you can only earn by winning. You can have plenty of plans, you want to do this, you want to do that but things do not work like that," Anish recalled.

"The build-up to the World Championships got even better. I was working with coach Harpreet Singh and that because of that confidence, I could deliver during the World Championships qualification (585), which is also a really good score for me," he added.

A sport that is considered to be highly technical, where the margins for error is minimal, the rapid fire pistol specialist felt the comfort zone that he obtained after changing his grip in the Summer is also one of the main reasons behind his success. "One thing is I got a new grip after the Munich World Cup. Soon after returning, I shot good scores in a domestic competition in Dehradun and then I went to Germany, I shot 590 twice (590 and 591) and won a medal in the finals. All the top shooters from Europe were participating. I had trust in my equipment that things are good and it was all about how I manage myself and prepare. There were no question marks. I had no doubts in regards to anything in my mind."