Indian shooting growing in stature, one shot at a time

CHENNAI: Indian shooters seem to be bearing a different aura at the moment. Rivals and fellow shooters look at them with awe and they are considered to be one of the benchmarks. Over the last few years or so, they have broken new ground. It's a tale of a process executed with utmost care. They can be considered one of the model sports in the country. They have silenced the doubters with their medal-winning runs at the elite level. Three medals at Paris Games courtesy of Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh only seems to have added fuel to their pursuit for excellence.

The Indians have continued to set the bar high this season with medals at multiple World Cups. Personal records have tumbled in the process. But the highlight was the World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, where they medalled in seven Olympic disciplines (rifle/pistol), which is unprecedented. Add trap shooter Zoravar Singh Sandhu's bronze to that list, it becomes mighty impressive.

They might be making it look like child's play but this prolific run hasn't come overnight. Like woodpeckers trying to break the tree trunks, the shooters, coaches and everyone involved have displayed perseverance over the years. They kept knocking on the door. In the process, they have shed tears and endured heartaches — most notably during the Olympics in Tokyo and Rio. Despite noteworthy outcomes at world level, there were many doubters after those misses.

High performance coach Manoj Kumar, who has been part of the coaching setup for over a decade, recalled one such day when his wards were looked at with scepticism. "In 2023, one of the fellow reporters whom I knew well had commented saying, 'the shooters can't go to China and beat them'. My prediction was 5 to 6 medals then. So that person had taken it as a joke. But I was hopeful as our preparation was really good and in the 50m discipline, we could have won a maximum of six medals and we ended up with five. Sift (Kaur Samra) had also set a World Record then," Manoj, who specializes in small bore events, said.

It had been an arduous journey but those victories had gradually added to shooters' belief. That persistence slowly started to pay off and now, with good dosage of confidence, they are on solid grounds to win more admiration in the days to come. The naysayers have gone quieter and the likes of Sift is considered to be a genuine contender at the highest level.

"At the world level, India has gained a lot of respect and everyone knows that India has a high chance of winning a medal. If I go back to my playing days, (2004-2012) those days we used to observe athletes from other countries. We were eager to learn about their technique, how they would prepare for the finals etc. It was kind of daunting to walk up to them and speak out. But now things have changed. Now, shooters from other countries are watching us, they want to learn about our training schedules etc. They'll be recording videos of our athletes, their training, and pre-match preparations. That has been the case for the last five years or so. But that doesn't mean we have stopped learning," Manoj assessed.

Reaping benefits of junior programme

To the uninitiated, Jaspal Rana might be a more well-known public figure because of his star pupil Manu. But the vocal coach has been instrumental in providing a platform to many youngsters. He, along with few other coaches like Deepali Deshpande, initially worked with junior shooters, helping the country build a strong foundation. That foundation was put in place after the 2012 London Olympics and has continued to help the country churn out talented shooters. Manu, Esha Singh, who bagged two medals during the World Championships, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Samrat Rana, who captured world title in Cairo, came through the junior programme.

"There was a junior programme before but there were designated coaches and all. I chose the junior programme because that was the place we were lacking and we needed to work a lot. If the base is not strong, no matter how you fly, you are not stable. That was happening before," Jaspal, who's currently the High Performance coach of pistol, said.

If one takes a glance at the scores, the standards have risen constantly. That has meant the Indians have not rested on their laurels and continued to deliver. "The world is moving forward and the scores are getting higher and it's getting tougher. At the same time, the shooters have their own expectations, the country has its own expectations, even the media has its own expectations. So that puts a lot of pressure on them. But still, they have to learn to perform and they have been doing it. It's a good sign. But at the same time, we cannot depend on one or two. We need to have a backup plan and we need to have a base again," Jaspal noted.