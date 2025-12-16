The grey area surrounding Hikaru's Candidates qualification

CHENNAI: Hikaru Nakamura has had a pretty interesting month or so. Last week, the American GM became a father. Less than a day later, he flew halfway across the world to be ready in time for the third edition of the Global Chess League, currently being held in Mumbai. Part of the Fyers American Gambits outfit, one of the highest-rated players of all time across formats, has had a mixed opening to the competition in the first three days.

Against the world champion D Gukesh on Day One, Nakamura was solid in a draw. On Monday, he beat Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. Twenty-four hours later, he, however, suffered a reverse against Alireza Firouzja, who has now taken out Gukesh, Fabiano Caruana and Nakamura in the opening three rounds.

Before becoming a father, Nakamura, after making the decision to try and qualify for the Candidates through the FIDE Rating spot, took part in multiple tournaments in the US to be eligible to qualify via that route. He had shown an extremely high level of play at Norway Chess in May-June. Around that time, he had firmed up the idea of how he would navigate the process of qualifying for the Candidates.

But the way he went about getting to the Candidates has divided the chess world. For the record, what the 38-year-old did was perfectly legal. "He read the rules (laugh)," was how Viswanathan Anand, FIDE's deputy head, put it when he was asked about Nakamura's personal 'Road to the Candidates' mission.

Magnus Carlsen, one of Nakamura's close friends on the circuit, had called it 'shameless'.

"I kind of admire the way he is going about it because it is so shameless," he had said a few months ago. "It's absolutely shameless, but it's probably the right thing to do."

Firstly, what's the rating pathway to the Candidates? Any player hoping to make it to the Candidates via this route plays a minimum no. of Classical rated games (40) while maintaining a very high average rating over a specific time-frame this year.

With Carlsen out of the reckoning, Nakamura thought this was the safest route even if he had alternate but riskier paths in front of him (qualifying via Grand Swiss or the World Cup). So he played in smaller tournaments but rated Classical events like the Louisiana State Championships, the Iowa Open and the Maritime Chess Festival to hit the minimum appearances mark while maintaining his ratings at a high level. Considering most of his opponents were rated below the 2200 mark, he was in no real danger of losing or even drawing. He played his last few Classical games at the first Annual Washington Dulles Open in November to meet the mark.