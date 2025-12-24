After long injury lay-off, veteran Savita ready for 'new chapter'

CHENNAI: As she took the posts in an exhibition hockey match at the Ramachandra Institute grounds here, one could see the joy in veteran Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia's face. She suffered an ankle injury in the FIH Women's League earlier this year as India's campaign went from bad to worse and they were relegated to the Nations Cup.
Coming back from the long injury lay-off, the 35-year-old, who has made match-winning saves and won laurels for India in her career spanning 16 years, says a new chapter has begun in her long hockey career. "This was my first surgery in my career, which was difficult," she said on the sidelines of Soorma Hockey Club's "Sitaare aur Soorma" jersey unveiling event held in Chennai on Wednesday.
Rehabilitation period can test an athlete to the core. For Savita, three words — trust, discipline and the right motivation — got her through those difficult periods. "When you go to surgery, you have to set a mindset of what is next. Whether you are on the field or in rehab, you need discipline. If that is there, then it is very easy to come back," the 35-year-old said.
Amidst the pangs of injury and the consequences of missing out on international duty, Savita had doubts over her future with the Soorma HC. The club allayed the fear as they retained her the Hockey India League mini-auction held in September. "It truly motivated me. When there are thoughts in your mind that whether you will be able to play or not (after the injury) you get the message from the team that you are continuing, so, what better motivation than that?," she explained. She recovered at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, under the supervision of strength and conditioning coach Wayne Lombard.
Off the field, the injury could have posed challenges in her personal life but her in-laws — Savita got married to NRI Ankit Balhara early in 2023 — stood behind her like a rock. "Those are small things that lift you up. Sometimes you struggle a lot being a girl. 'Okay, I'm married now, what do I do?' But you get support from your in-laws. I am blessed with such a family who have a free mind," she explained.
On the field, her absence cost Indian women team dear as a dismal show in the FIH League meant they could not secure direct qualification for the next year's World Cup scheduled in Belgium and the Netherlands. Six months on, she is back on her feet, and hopes to be a part of the team ahead of the "packed schedule" next year. India are slated to play in the crucial World Cup qualifier in Hyderabad in March, in addition to both Asian and Commonwealth Games. This way, playing for Soorma HC and gaining match fitness may help her get through the busy year.
Can make name being goalkeeper, says Savita
Being a goalkeeper is not easy. Goal scorers usually walk away with accolades but a minor blip in front of the goal post can bring the goalkeeper under scanner. 'The great wall of India,' as she is known, Savita, however, feels that the perception over this position is slowly changing. "20 years back, the laziest or the shortest player in the team was made goalkeeper. But in today's time, especially post the Tokyo Olympics, that has changed. Being a goalkeeper I get a lot of phone calls from parents seeking advice for their child's goalkeeping aspirations," she explained.
The 35-year-old, however, admitted that despite it being a team sport, goalkeeping remains an individual position in the field hockey. "Given my long stint with the sport, I can say that despite being a team player, my position under the bar makes me an individual player" she said.
As she approaches the twilight of her career, she hinted that she would take up coaching opportunities if one comes her way. "As an athlete, I have been on the field for many years. So that will stay with me, If I get a chance to help the team in hockey, I am always ready, be it on or off the field," she said.