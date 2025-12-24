After long injury lay-off, veteran Savita ready for 'new chapter'

CHENNAI: As she took the posts in an exhibition hockey match at the Ramachandra Institute grounds here, one could see the joy in veteran Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia's face. She suffered an ankle injury in the FIH Women's League earlier this year as India's campaign went from bad to worse and they were relegated to the Nations Cup.

Coming back from the long injury lay-off, the 35-year-old, who has made match-winning saves and won laurels for India in her career spanning 16 years, says a new chapter has begun in her long hockey career. "This was my first surgery in my career, which was difficult," she said on the sidelines of Soorma Hockey Club's "Sitaare aur Soorma" jersey unveiling event held in Chennai on Wednesday.

Rehabilitation period can test an athlete to the core. For Savita, three words — trust, discipline and the right motivation — got her through those difficult periods. "When you go to surgery, you have to set a mindset of what is next. Whether you are on the field or in rehab, you need discipline. If that is there, then it is very easy to come back," the 35-year-old said.