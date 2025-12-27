Keeper with high ceiling: Pipers assistant coach backs Solanki to soar

CHENNAI: Young Indian goalkeeper Bansari Solanki will be one of the promising talents to keep a close eye on when the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) kicks off on Sunday. From having to play with local kits in Surat to being part of the senior's women's team this year, her journey has witnessed some big names act as guiding forces in shaping her game. Growing up in Gujarat — which is less known for hockey — she stumbled into the sport when she was class eight. She is now part of the Indian team setup and is learning from the game's best.

Retained by the Delhi SG Pipers for the second season of the Women's HIL, the talented Solanki is considered one for the future.

It has to be noted that Solanki has played mostly in the 5s format, the shorter format of the game. Former India women's team goalkeeper and SG Pipers assistant coach Helena Mary felt she is in a good environment to prosper. "We got a world-best goalkeeper in Cristy (Cristina Cosentino). So she is patching up (to the longer format) and she is doing really well," she said in a virtual interaction ahead of the Pipers' first game. Cosentino is Pipers' new signing from Argentina, who won the bronze medal with Argentina in the 2024 Paris Olympics.