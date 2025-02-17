WFI withdraws entries from 2nd Ranking Series

Earlier, the WFI didn't send the team for the first Ranking Series held in Zagreb, Croatia from February 5 to 9 after the government did not accord the necessary sanction. Wrestling in the country has been in a mess since January 2023 when elite wrestlers staged a protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing of sexual harassment. Months later, he was sidelined and Sanjay Kumar was elected as the president in December 2023. However, days later the sports ministry suspended the federation and asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the WFI. The suspension is still in force and it has led to several face-offs between the ministry and the WFI and the latest episode is an extension of the ongoing tussle.

"We are least bothered with the issue between the federation and sports ministry. Our only wish is to compete in international tournaments as they help us know where we stand. Unfortunately, we are being deprived of important exposure," said Shivani Pawar, 50kg wrestler.

Around four months ago, the wrestlers reached the minister's residence after the WFI withdrew the team from the event citing government's intervention in its functioning. The issue was resolved after the minister's intervention with Indian wrestlers competing in the worlds.

"We are still continuing our training as the Senior Wrestling Championships is scheduled next month in Amman, Jordan. I will not hesitate from procuring a loan if I have to fund my trip. I cannot miss the continental tournament," affirmed Shivani.

The WFI chief also asserted that the federation will not send a proposal for the Asian Championships to the government. "Our proposals are not being considered so there is no use in sending it to the government. We will arrange funds and ensure our wrestlers compete in the Asian Championships," he said. The event is slated from March 25 to 30.

WFI has to pay above Rs 20 lakh?

Even as the entries have been withdrawn, the WFI may have to pay above Rs 20 lakh as the organisers have made arrangements for lodging and boarding. However, the WFI doesn't necessarily have to pay if the United World Wrestling along with the organisers consider its reasons for skipping the event. Besides, the Indian wrestlers can still participate if government approves the tour as the WFI can make a special request to the UWW.