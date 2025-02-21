TOPS Core group slashed to 42 from 120; 52 para-athletes included

In athletics the numbers have come down from 32 to just three. The 4x400m relay teams have been shifted to development group and only three athletes figure on the Core list – double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable, who has made a considerable improvement in his 3000m steeplechase timing and won medals at Commonwealth and Asian Games and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar have been retained. The development group has about 13 individual athletes like Shaili Singh, Jyothi Yarraji and two six-member 4x400m men’s and women’s teams. The Athletics Federation of India right now is in the rebuilding process of the relay teams, women in particular.

Similarly, in boxing only two boxers have been included – Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and multiple world championships medallist Nikhat Zareen. Rowing has been shifted to the development group where three rowers have been added.

Former world No 1 badminton player Kidambi Srikanth who has been struggling for form over the last couple of years has been dropped from the list along with Ashwini Ponappa and her partner Tanisha Crasto has been shifted to the development group.

Since squash has been included in the LA2028 Olympics, five players including Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna, Velavan Senthilkumar, Abhay Singh and Ramit Tandon have been part of the development group. Interestingly, only Dhinidhi Desingu is the only swimmer in the development group. Srihari Natarj was part of the Core programme earlier. There are 52 para-athletes in Core group. Earlier there were 59.

Though the Wrestling Federation of India is not recognized by the sports ministry despite its affiliation with the United World Wrestling (UWW), there are six grapplers in the Core group. Paris Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal, Reetika Hooda, Nisha Dahiya Deepak Punia and Chirag are in Core, while there are 26 players in development – the highest in any sport.

As reported by this newsapaper, another interesting move by the TOPS has been the six-monthly evaluation of athletes. There are a few parameters they have identified that included both physical and mental/psychological besides their projected results. However, the weeding out will be done yearly. To monitor hiring of coaches by respective athletes, the TOPS has initiated a move to have more accountability among all stakeholders – the athlete, SAI and the National Sports Federations (NSFs).