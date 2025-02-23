With Asian meet looming, sports minister meets WFI chief

CHENNAI: In a big respite for the country's wrestlers, sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya met the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Kumar Singh on Sunday. It is understood that the meeting was aimed at ensuring Indian wrestlers' participation at the upcoming Seniors Asian Championships scheduled in Amman, Jordan from March 25 to 30. This could also help in finding a solution to resolve the ongoing standoff between the sports ministry and WFI.

Notably, the ministry had suspended the WFI in December 2023 days after its polls wherein Sanjay Kumar was elected as the federation chief. Given the suspension, the ministry had not sanctioned WFI's proposals for sending the national teams for the two Ranking Series held earlier this month. However, if the Indian wrestlers miss the continental championships then as per the rule of the United World Wrestling, they will not qualify to compete at the World Championships slated from September 13 to 21 in Zagreb, Croatia. "The meeting lasted for around an hour and issues like the WFI's suspension and participation of the Indian wrestlers at the Asian Championships were discussed," said highly-placed sources.

With the meeting, chances of Indian wrestlers participating at the Asian meet have grown manifold as the sports ministry doesn't want them to miss the tournament. The last date to submit entries is February 25. To ensure participation, only WFI, which is recognised by the UWW, can send entries. It is learnt that the WFI has to tweak the already named squad for the two Ranking Series. Wrestlers, who did not feature in the squad, might still have a chance as some more names can be accommodated. Their inclusion, however, means some kind of a mechanism needs to be in place to select a wrestler for each weight category.