Savita at 301: How a girl from Hisar became Indian hockey's keeper of faith

BHUBANESWAR: Shortly after 5.00 PM on a hot Monday afternoon at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Savita Punia looked at a life-sized poster of herself in the stadium. "Savita," it read. "300 appearances." The goalkeeper, who had taken her place in the centre of the turf for the national anthem, couldn't stop smiling. Even as a few tears escaped her eyes, she was felicitated.

Savita -- or Savi-ta as she's known thanks to her skills between the sticks -- had become just the second Indian women's player (first since Vandana Katariya) to reach the milestone. During the felicitation function, the other Indian players looked at her with awe and admiration, a look of reverence plastered on their faces. Among them was 17-year-old, Sunelita Toppo.

Around the time Toppo was born, Punia came into national reckoning. A new generation of centennials may be coming through the system but this millennial remains fundamental to the team's cause. The irony, though, and there are plenty, is this. When Punia was 17, she didn't have any intentions of being a regular for the national team. "I told myself I would give this sport one chance," she says.

It feels right by beginning to narrate her story at a time when she didn't like the sport all that much. At the hostel one random Friday in 2007, Punia was the happiest she had been in a while. The reason? Leaving behind her hockey life and going back home. Homesickness. The 'lack of courage' to gel with fellow students at the 'English medium school I was in'. "I wanted to learn but I feared I wouldn't be able to compete," she says. The bland sabzis... she used to do whatever her coaches asked her to do for fear of punishment. "I had no goal."

When she was told her father was coming to pick her up, she had excitedly packed her luggage the previous night before 'having a great day of training'. "I had just assumed it was my last day there," she says. A rude shock awaited her. Her dad had struck a deal with the coach after the latter convinced the former of her potential as a goalkeeper 'because of my long reach and height'. Her dad had even paid `18,000 as fees.

"I didn't stop crying that night," the now 34-year-old reminiscences. "I didn't even like hockey... I thought I would try it just once."

Over the next few months, her stature grew to such an extent she was knocking on the India door. So she had a new goal even if, in her head, she had decided to leave the sport for good. "I just want to play for India once.

"Bas ek baar India khelna hai."