World Boxing lends support to beleaguered BFI

CHENNAI: Even as Boxing Federation of India (BFI president Ajay Singh) is taking legal action against Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) decision to form an ad hoc committee, the World Boxing (WB), without elaborating much, said that they stand by the federation as of now.
"We support the Boxing Federation of India," WB president Boris van der Vorst told this daily on Thursday. "We keep dealing with the Boxing Federation of India until there is a clear legal outcome. But until then, we support the BFI." This becomes critical after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave provisional recognition to WB as the international federation of boxing on Wednesday. Besides others, they will now be conducting international boxing competitions as well.
Back to approaching the court, sources close to the development said an urgent petition has been moved in Delhi High Court against IOA's decision to form a five-member ad hoc committee primarily to conduct elections. The date of admission and date of hearing is yet to be finalised.
The IOA said that it was forced to form the panel after BFI failed to hold an election on time and that there have been complaints from its own members. This is being contested by the BFI president as the other two office-bearers – secretary and treasurer – have fallen out of favour. It is understood that the duo also backed the formation of IOA's ad hoc committee. There are a host of senior BFI members who apparently were trying to persuade president to call elections as well.
The petition in the High Court too has been moved on behalf of the president, who has been claiming that the IOA's decision was unilateral and arbitrary. It also violated IOA's own constitution and the international federation has not been consulted. The petition would also assure the court that elections will be held within a month.
The BFI has also initiated enquiry against its secretary and treasurer over allegations of financial irregularities. It will be interesting to see where other members stand. The BFI seems to be divided going by a letter signed during the National Games in Pithoragarh about 24 members. Who constitutes BFI will be the big question? But like most National Sports Federations in India, the president usually has sweeping powers. After quite a few National Sports Federations, BFI is the latest to get embroiled in a legal battle.