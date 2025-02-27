World Boxing lends support to beleaguered BFI

The IOA said that it was forced to form the panel after BFI failed to hold an election on time and that there have been complaints from its own members. This is being contested by the BFI president as the other two office-bearers – secretary and treasurer – have fallen out of favour. It is understood that the duo also backed the formation of IOA's ad hoc committee. There are a host of senior BFI members who apparently were trying to persuade president to call elections as well.

The petition in the High Court too has been moved on behalf of the president, who has been claiming that the IOA's decision was unilateral and arbitrary. It also violated IOA's own constitution and the international federation has not been consulted. The petition would also assure the court that elections will be held within a month.

The BFI has also initiated enquiry against its secretary and treasurer over allegations of financial irregularities. It will be interesting to see where other members stand. The BFI seems to be divided going by a letter signed during the National Games in Pithoragarh about 24 members. Who constitutes BFI will be the big question? But like most National Sports Federations in India, the president usually has sweeping powers. After quite a few National Sports Federations, BFI is the latest to get embroiled in a legal battle.