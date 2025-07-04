Gukesh outwits Carlsen; leads Super United rapid and blitz

ZAGREB: World champion D Gukesh let his moves do the talking as he scored another impressive win over world number one Magnus Carlsen to grab the sole lead after six rounds of the Super United Rapid and blitz chess tournament here.

Counting the opening day victories, the win against Carlsen late on Thursday was Gukesh's fifth consecutive triumph in the tournament and took him to 10 points out of a possible 12.

With just three rounds to come in rapid section, Gukesh enjoys two points lead over nearest rival Duda Jan-Krzysztof of Poland.

Wesley So of United States is in sole third spot on seven points, a full point clear of Carlsen, Anish Giri of Holland and local hero Ivan Saric.

R Praggnanandhaa shares the seventh spot on five points with American Fabiano Caruana, while Alireza Firouzja of France is in ninth spot on four points.

Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan is 10th on just three points.

Carlsen has never minced his words and has been a critic of Gukesh in the faster version of the game.

The World number one had infamously banged the table after his previous loss to Gukesh in the Norway chess tournament. That was the Indian's first victory over the world number one in Classical chess. The victory as black was sweet for Gukesh.