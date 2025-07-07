Squash: After Asian high, teenager Anahat set for global battle

CHENNAI: INDIAN squash player Anahat Singh's rising career has come at an important juncture. After winning key senior squash meets this year, the teen sensation will be looking to add another title during the upcoming World Junior Squash Championships, set to begin in New Cairo in Egypt from July 21.
On Saturday (July 5), the 17-year-old clinched the U19 women's title in the Junior Asian Squash Championships at Gimcheon in Korea. She defeated Tsz Ching Armona Cheung of Hong Kong in straight sets. This victory could act as a boost before the junior worlds.
Given the season she has had so far, Tani Vadehra, mother of Anahat, is filled with optimism. She spoke about her daughter's experience during the senior worlds that was held in May and her title-winning run during the aforementioned Asian meet. During the worlds, she beat World No 29 Marina Stefanoni of the USA in the first round, before falling to World No 14 Fayrouz Aboelkheir in the second. "Both have brought her good experience. She has shown maturity in her game, she is taking her coach's inputs more, and is evolving," she told this daily.
Anahat, who is part of the TOPS scheme, has now shifted focus on the junior worlds. Tani revealed that she is currently training in Prague in Czechia with ex-French squash player and coach Gregory Gaultier.
The youngster also has a crucial year ahead away from squash. She will be stepping into her final year of schooling at The British School in New Delhi, which follows the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum. "Passing Grade 12 is important. We have made a six-month timetable for her. We should also make sure that her tournaments do not clash with her exams too, in addition to making prompt submission of assignments," Tani explained.
The sport at the highest level can be physically demanding with back-to-back events on the schedule. Anahat's parents have left it to the experts to ensure that she stays fit. "It has been a hectic schedule so far. But we are glad to have a strength and conditioning coach for Anahat to improve. We did not want to give too much food intake considering the number of tournaments she would be participating in. The mechanism we have planned for her requires time and when it comes together, then we will see the best of her," she added.
For Tani, letting her child be independent is one of her main objectives. "Slowly, we are trying to let her do the talking. It is important for us parents to let her know that we are there to support them in their journey," she said.
'Anahat in right path but lot to learn' SRFI gen secy
Cyrus Poncha, secretary general of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) lauded Anahat's performance in the Asian Juniors.
"This will be a stepping stone for the World Juniors," he told this daily. The Dronacharya awardee reckoned that the teen is on the right path in the senior circuit, but said that she still has a lot to learn. "She's still in the learning phase of playing PSA events because most of the events until now, she has played them in India. She started participating outside the country in the last few months. So, it's always going to be a learning phase, you know, at this age of hers.
As squash is part of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, Poncha is hopeful that she can gradually climb the ladder. "She recently broke into the top 50 (of the world rankings). So, certainly, she has got to keep working at it. But we are very hopeful that she will do well," he said.
For the talent she possesses, Anahat is highly capable of leaving her footprint in the upcoming junior event.