Squash: After Asian high, teenager Anahat set for global battle

CHENNAI: INDIAN squash player Anahat Singh's rising career has come at an important juncture. After winning key senior squash meets this year, the teen sensation will be looking to add another title during the upcoming World Junior Squash Championships, set to begin in New Cairo in Egypt from July 21.

On Saturday (July 5), the 17-year-old clinched the U19 women's title in the Junior Asian Squash Championships at Gimcheon in Korea. She defeated Tsz Ching Armona Cheung of Hong Kong in straight sets. This victory could act as a boost before the junior worlds.

Given the season she has had so far, Tani Vadehra, mother of Anahat, is filled with optimism. She spoke about her daughter's experience during the senior worlds that was held in May and her title-winning run during the aforementioned Asian meet. During the worlds, she beat World No 29 Marina Stefanoni of the USA in the first round, before falling to World No 14 Fayrouz Aboelkheir in the second. "Both have brought her good experience. She has shown maturity in her game, she is taking her coach's inputs more, and is evolving," she told this daily.