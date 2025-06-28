Final against Pak pair more mental than physical: Squash player Abhay Singh

CHENNAI: “IT was not a game of squash, it was a psychological war.” This was Abhay Singh’s candid confession about the gruelling men’s doubles final against the Pakistani duo of Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal. He was partnering Velavan Senthilkumar and won the match 9-11, 11-5, 11-5. On Thursday (June 26), India made history by winning all three events at the 2nd Asian squash doubles championships in Malaysia.
Abhay, who won two of the events (men’s doubles and mixed doubles), spoke about the challenges and what the wins mean to India.
The men’s final against Pakistani pair was a see-saw battle. Abhay and Velavan got momentum on their side in the second set after losing the first. “It was just down to who was more mentally strong and patient," he told this daily. "In the hour-mark, I spoke to Velavan and we both decided that we can keep going for another 60 minutes if we wanted. I think that was the right call to take because we knew that over time both the Pakistan boys will fold. I knew we were both mentally stronger as a team and physically stronger as well.”
After playing the men’s doubles final, which lasted for 88 minutes, Abhay turned up to the mixed final pairing up with teen sensation Anahat Singh. He had to make do with a 15-minute break before facing the Malaysian pair of Ameeshenraj Chandran and Rachel Arnold. “After that final, the whole team was worried about how I was going to come back. I quickly ran for a cold shower, had a few bananas and had a lot of electrolytes. The main concern was not to cramp,” he said.
In the mixed final, the pair mounted a comeback from 5-9 down to win the first set. However, cramp set in for the 26 year-old Arjuna awardee in the second set. “I sat down after the first set and came into the second where I was cramping in areas that I haven't cramped before. I was cramping on my face, arm, chest, hamstring, and my calf,” he said. That put the game on the edge, doubts on the team’s prospects of win crept.
This is where communication with Anahat in executing the plan was crucial. “Planning is one thing but executing it when someone else is thinking about what it can bring out later is quite hard. So kudos to her for being very mature,” he added.
He also thanked Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) for their support. “They have been super helpful. To see the sports minister of the state with such passion for sport is a encouraging sign,” he stated.
Continuing his golden run in next year’s Asian Games remains Abhay’s top priority. At the 2022 Games in Hangzhou, the Abhay-Anahat pair had to settle for shared bronze medal in the mixed doubles. “I think good things are coming next year at the Asian Games as well,” he said.
Abhay has expressed his excitement to take part in the Olympics, although the question of qualification still remains. “I think qualification is critical. But it is still a long way to go. I would like to focus on the nationals this year and the Asian Games next year,” he said.