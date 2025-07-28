Herstory: Divya emerges from shadows of giants to create history

CHENNAI: A WORLD champion (Open). A World Cup finalist (Open). Multiple individual and team gold medals at Olympiads among both Open and Women. A third woman GM. Multiple Candidates qualifiers in both Open and Women in 2024. Indian chess has had a whale of a time since August 2023.

And, now, a women's World Cup winner, a women's World Cup runner-up and the country's fourth woman GM. It truly is a game that continues to give to a region generally accepted as its spiritual home.

On Monday afternoon, Divya Deshmukh lived up to the prophecy as she became only the third women's World Cup champion in history after she bested Koneru Humpy in a tie-breaker after their two game final was drawn over the weekend.