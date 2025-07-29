Parents' sacrifice for son's golden shot: Archer Sahil's tale

CHENNAI: On a calm evening in Essen, Germany, 24-year-old compound archer from Satara, Maharashtra Sahil Jadhav took the Zeche Zollverein arena by storm. After missing out on qualification for previous Archery World Cups, the FISU World University Games was his last opportunity. He made most of it, as he put up a perfect performance to clinch gold on Saturday (July 26).

Sahil's journey in the sport, saw his father lose his job, mother selling her jewellery to cover expenses for his equipment and him almost calling it quits. That gold medal is a full-circle moment for the family, as their sacrifices paid off.

A display of marksmanship in the men's compound final got him gold as he edged Great Britain's Ajay Scott 149-148. Earlier that day, he edged his compatriot and favourite for the title Kushal Dalal in the semifinal. "My coach kept telling me to maintain my focus and discipline. That helped with my consistency there," he told this daily. What makes Sahil's medal winning performance significant is the stakes of losing. He failed to qualify for the Archery World Cups for the past two years. He felt that this stage was his last chance saloon, due to the age barrier in the University Games. "This tournament was a do-or-die for me, and I am happy to have clinched gold," he added.