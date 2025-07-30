Divya Deshmukh credits late coach, family after stunning win over Humpy

NAGPUR: Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh arrived here on Wednesday to a reception befitting a champion, with the young achiever saying she was overwhelmed by the affection shown by the people who had come to greet her at the airport.

Divya, 19, arrived from Batumi, Georgia, where she defeated Indian stalwart Koneru Humpy in the Women's World Cup title showdown to clinch the biggest title in her fledgling career.

Divya overcame the 38-year-old Humpy in the tie-breaker after two classical games ended in draws.

Divya had entered the tournament as an underdog aiming to achieve a GM norm but returned home with the Grandmaster title, besides securing a spot in the Candidates and becoming richer by USD 50,000.

"I am feeling very happy that so many people have come to felicitate me, and chess is getting the recognition," said Divya, who flew from Batumi to Mumbai and then took a flight to her hometown Nagpur, accompanied by her mother.