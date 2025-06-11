After Thailand high, boxer Deepak aiming for bigger bouts

CHENNAI: Indian boxers have largely been in the shadows due to the current predicament surrounding the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). In this unfavourable climate, two boxers stood out during the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament that was held recently. Deepak Poonia, who plies his trade in the 75kg category, was one of the pugilists from the country who returned with a golden gong. As compared to other marquee events, this gold might not hold much weight but it was a momentous occasion for Deepak, the No 2-ranked Indian in the said category.

It was Deepak's first-ever medal at the senior international level. The youngster from Haryana had taken down three boxers en route to gold in Bangkok. "It was a great experience. It was my first medal at the senior international level. I had undergone good training and things went according to the plans. So it was a good feeling," Deepak, who hails from Burak Village in Hisar District, recalled.

Deepak, who'll turn 21 in October, has no time to dwell on the victory as he has bigger fish to fry in the months to come. Currently part of the national training camp in Patiala, the youngster is looking to add more weight in his punches. One of the many young faces in the senior team, Deepak is naturally hungry for more. With some massive events — World Championships in England and World Cup Boxing in India — scheduled to be held later this year, it is vital for youngsters like Deepak to maintain his competitive edge. For Deepak, who is part of Garhwal Unit with the Indian Army, it's all about maintaining his discipline.

"I have put up notes (targets) on my wall. The things that I need to work on on a weekly basis and I try to ensure that the targets are met. It's all about discipline. I think that is critical. I keep an eye on those notes and I feel like working," he said.

His immediate focus right now is the U-22 Asian Championships which is scheduled to be held next month. "In regards to my targets inside the ring, it's a step-by-step process. My main focus is the Asian trials. It's happening next month and my training is based on that. After that, there'll be more trials and I'll move accordingly."

As Deepak plans his future, his elder sisters Sonu and Poonam will be two people who'll also be keeping a close eye on his progress. Both are also part of the women's national camp in Patiala. It was because of them that Deepak, supported by Olympic Gold Quest, took up the craft.

"I started after watching Sonu and Poonam. I was into basketball earlier. I had taken up the gloves to maintain my fitness and I gradually started getting more interested in it.

I started to spare myself from studies and then I began liking it," he said.

"We have a good bonding. They teach me a lot. Both of them are my mentors. They create a path for me and I follow it," he added.

Late in 2023, he had captured a gold medal in the national boxing championship. However, he could not replicate that performance this year and could only win a silver medal instead. The result is a clear indicator that he still has work to do. Deepak, who also looks up to Prince Naseem's (boxing great from UK); he often watches his highlights on YouTube and is hopeful of gaining vital experience in the months to come. "If I can gain experience along the way, that will certainly help me attain maturity in my game. I also need to focus on my strength. The main thing is experience, if I keep getting international exposure, that will come handy."

With his undeniable talent, willingness to stay disciplined and the constant support of his two elder sisters, Deepak has the right platform to make more inroads in the near future.