For paddler Diya, mental strength helps her take huge strides

CHENNAI: DIYA Chitale’s run in this season’s Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) here may have ended in defeat after her narrow defeat to Sreeja Akula of the Jaipur Patriot in the deciding women’s single match. But her demeanour with the paddle stood out in her performance, like it did in all her games. With a height of 4 foot 11 inches, Chitale has put on performances of tall proportions. She has put on dominant shows, and has shown her mental fortitude in high pressure situations.

“I knew it was going to be a close match. I think Sreeja (Akula) is a really amazing player and we have played each other many, many times. So, both of us know each other's game really well. So, I knew it was going to be a tough match. When the tie is at 7-7, it can be anybody's match. This is where I think it's more of the mental battle. And hats off to her. She was really calm in the end. And maybe I was a bit impatient,” she told this daily after her semi-final defeat on Saturday (June 14)

She summarised the season with her franchise, Dabangg Delhi TTC. “I had an amazing season last year with Delhi(where they lost the final to Goa). This year, we were unbeaten in the first four matches. But there's always going to be one winner and someone who loses. I am really very happy with how we played throughout the tournament and how we went about it,” she said.