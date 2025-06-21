Meet Tejal Salve, a record-breaking archer with golden dreams

CHENNAI: AT the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020, a quiet girl from Jalna, Maharashtra had taken up a bow for the first time. The bow might have weighed at least 18 kilograms, but that didn't act as a deterrent as the then 13-year-old was drawn by the 'machinery' in the sport. Little would she have known then that she would go on to etch her name in the record books just five years later. The girl in question is Tejal Salve, a promising compound archer from the country.
The 17-year-old talent, along with Shanmukhi Naga Sai and Tanishka Nilkumar shattered the U-21 world record in the qualification round (2101 points) of women's compound team event during the Archery Asia Cup Leg 2 in Singapore on Tuesday. The previous record was also held by Indians, which was recorded in 2023 (2076 points). Tejal & Co went on to finish with a silver medal.
"We ensured to make a good start with 706 points. I scored 700 points, and Tanishka scored 695. Initially, we were not sure of it (the record). We even checked the internet there but when the officials told us that it was a world record, we were lost for words," Tejal told The New Indian Express
In addition to being a part of a record-breaking team, Tejal captured gold in the individual event by edging compatriot Shanmukhi in a close battle (146-144).
Tejal is unsurprisingly pleased with her effort. For her, the ultimate goal is to represent India in the Olympics. "Going to Los Angeles in 2028 and winning a medal for India is my dream," she added.
Life for Tejal before taking up archery was quiet and was devoid of any excitement. She initially wanted to become a doctor. "Sometime in class nine, I was fascinated by the mechanism of the compound bow," she recalled.
It was Abhishek Verma, Asiad gold medallist in compound archery and Arjuna Awardee, who added to her motivation to take up the sport.
She might be thriving now but Tejal's tryst with the sport has not been easy. She has toiled hard behind the scenes in order to come this far. That has involved countless training sessions with her first coach Prakash Duseja in addition to sessions under Lokesh Chand Pal in Delhi.
Tejal described how the sport has changed her life. "Taking it up during the pandemic, I suffered for the first two years. Lokesh Chand sir has supported me through and I am glad that I have made a mark. I was a quiet girl initially and now knowing that I have an exciting future makes me feel better," she added.
Her success in Singapore is just the beginning. Tejas is aware that she still has a long way to go. "Archery is all about mental strength. Keeping your emotions on check remains important," she added. At present, she is under the tutelage of Chandrakant Ilag, retired police officer and army officer, based in Buldhana.
The soft-spoken teenager will be determined to build on her success as she prepares for the Youth Archery World Championships, a marquee event that is scheduled to be held in Canada in mid-August.