RO appointed, former sports minister's name doing rounds for BFI election

CHENNAI: Of late, National Sports Federation (NSF) elections have turned more dramatic and intriguing. The top post has suddenly become highly attractive and fascinating. The latest NSF to declare elections is the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), a body that had to approach the high court to stay an ad hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The current BFI president, Ajay Singh, is expecting to get re-elected but that will also depend on what the other members think. Especially after the tussle of power between members on the sidelines of the National Games in Uttarakhand. According to a Delhi High Court order, any office-bearer seeking re-election needs two-third majority. If he manages the votes, it will be a big victory for him. As the last day, March 10, to send names for electoral roll looms, the names floating around for the post of presidentship is getting interesting.

The name of a former sports minister is also doing the rounds. Some of the senior BFI members have apparently approached the former sports minister and the name could be finalised before March 10. It needs to be seen if the minister agrees to head BFI. If the former minister steps in, elections will certainly spice up. The name has to be recommended by a bonafide BFI unit to be part of the electoral roll.

Even as Singh is trying to gather his supporters around him, the BFI has announced the name of the returning officer (RO). According to a letter from the BFI executive director, former Delhi High Court judge RK Gauba has been named as the RO. Interestingly, the BFI has also sent another letter to all its member units laying down rules to nominate/authorize members for electoral roll.