Anurag Thakur to contest for top post in upcoming BFI elections

CHENNAI: In a dramatic twist to Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections, former sports minister Anurag Thakur's name has been nominated from the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association (HPBA) as one of the members of the electoral roll. After much delay, the BFI had called for an Annual General Meeting on March 28 where the elections for the new executive body would be held. According to BFI's notice, March 10 was the last day for sending nomination.
Rajesh Bhandari, the president of HPBA, confirmed this development and said that the former sports minister's name was forwarded by the HPBA secretary Surender Kumar Shandil.
BFI president Ajay Singh is seeking re-election and things could get interesting with Thakur entering the picture. As reported by The New Indian Express, he was backed by most of the members who had written to the BFI president for conducting the elections.
Bhandari, former secretary in boxing federation (IABF and BI), too has significant hold in the boxing body. It is understood that secretary general, Hemanta Kalita, could also play a key role in the elections.
"We welcome Anurag Thakur to boxing fraternity," said Bhandari. "His experience in sports administration and acumen will help boxing to attain new heights." Thakur was Indian cricket board (BCCI) secretary and president as well.
It will be an interesting move considering given the fact that Thakur was part of the sports ministry until the elections last year. The sports ministry also calls for meetings of National Sports Federation (NSF) officials including the president and secretary. If Thakur gets elected as the president of the BFI, it will be interesting how the ministry officials interact with him.