Anurag Thakur to contest for top post in upcoming BFI elections

CHENNAI: In a dramatic twist to Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections, former sports minister Anurag Thakur's name has been nominated from the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association (HPBA) as one of the members of the electoral roll. After much delay, the BFI had called for an Annual General Meeting on March 28 where the elections for the new executive body would be held. According to BFI's notice, March 10 was the last day for sending nomination.

Rajesh Bhandari, the president of HPBA, confirmed this development and said that the former sports minister's name was forwarded by the HPBA secretary Surender Kumar Shandil.

BFI president Ajay Singh is seeking re-election and things could get interesting with Thakur entering the picture. As reported by The New Indian Express, he was backed by most of the members who had written to the BFI president for conducting the elections.