Wrestler Deepak hopes to relaunch international career with Asian C'ships qualification

CHENNAI: Between August and September 2019, wrestler Deepak Punia's stock hit the roof. The then 20-year-old from Haryana became the country's first wrestler in 18 years to win junior world title. He then went on to bag silver next month in the senior Worlds to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Termed as one for the future, Deepak, however, fell off the radar with not-so-impressive returns in the years since. The biggest setback was his loss in the dying seconds against a San Marino wrestler in the 86kg bronze medal bout at the Tokyo Olympics.

He did win medals at the continental championships and other international events apart from gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games but like other numerous wrestlers from the country, Deepak too was caught in crossfire when the sport hit the nadir with the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, being accused of sexual harassment.

The controversy took its toll on Indian wrestlers and Deepak was no different. The immediate loss was his failure to qualify for the Paris Games.

With the sport coming back on the track after years of unrest and upheaval, Deepak is also aiming for a comeback. The Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan from March 25 to 30 is his first target.

"I will be competing in the selection trials scheduled at the IG Stadium, New Delhi on March 15 in 92kg," Deepak told this daily. The switch in the weight category was necessitated as he had returned to the wrestling mat only a month ago after a surgery and three-month rehabilitation. "My left thigh got injured during a training camp in the United States last year. I had to undergo a surgery in October as the pain was unbearable. It took three months to get back to training. Losing weight at this stage especially after recovering is not good so I have decided to compete in the 92kg," the wrestler added.