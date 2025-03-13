Rookie revolution: F1’s next generation poised to shake up the grid

Oliver Bearman's path to Formula 1 represents a compelling story of seizing unexpected opportunities and turning them into career-defining moments. The 19-year-old British driver has secured a full-time seat with Haas for the 2025 season alongside Nico Hulkenberg, with a contract extending at least through the 2026 season. Bearman's journey to F1 has been accelerated by a remarkable substitute appearance that captured the attention of the entire paddock.

Born in London and raised in Chelmsford, Bearman began his racing career in karting at the age of seven, winning numerous national and continental titles before making the transition to single-seaters in 2020.

His breakthrough came in 2021 when he dominated both the Italian F4 Championship and the ADAC F4 Championship with Van Amersfoort Racing, establishing himself as one of the most promising talents in junior formula racing.

This exceptional double-championship season earned him the prestigious Henry Surtees Award and caught the attention of Ferrari, who signed him to their Driver Academy in 2022.

Bearman continued his rapid progression by moving directly into Formula 3 with Prema Racing for 2022, where he finished an impressive third in the championship as a rookie. He then advanced to Formula 2 in 2023, securing sixth place in the standings with multiple race victories across his two seasons in the category.

These consistent performances in the feeder series positioned him as a reserve driver for both Ferrari and Haas in 2024, providing the foundation for his eventual full-time promotion.

The defining moment of Bearman's young career came at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, when he was unexpectedly called upon to substitute for the ill Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

With minimal preparation time, Bearman delivered a stunning performance, finishing seventh and scoring six championship points on his Formula 1 debut. This remarkable showing made him the youngest driver ever to compete for Ferrari and immediately elevated his profile within the sport.

Bearman's pre-season testing with Haas has already provided both challenges and valuable learning experiences. During the Bahrain test, he encountered an unusual issue when part of his VF-25's engine cover became detached during a morning session.

Bearman reflected, "Certainly not the morning I was hoping for, or the team was hoping for. Of course, a pretty obvious issue on the car, which was unexpected, so back to the drawing board". Despite this setback, he completed 59 laps and demonstrated resilience and a professional attitude that belies his young age.

Looking toward his debut season, Bearman has expressed confidence in both himself and the Haas team: "I'm feeling good. It's two weeks away, but it really feels like one, because I'm flying out next weekend. It's a long trip to Australia, but I'm really, really excited to get there and get my season started". With his combination of raw talent, early F1 experience, and methodical approach to racing, Bearman represents a significant asset for Haas as they aim to progress up the grid in the coming seasons.