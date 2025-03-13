Rookie revolution: F1’s next generation poised to shake up the grid

The 2025 Formula 1 season will feature an exceptionally talented group of rookies making their full-season debuts in the premier motorsport category. This incoming class represents one of the most significant talent influxes in recent years, with six drivers stepping up to the challenge.
These young racers have demonstrated exceptional skill through junior categories and testing programs to earn their places on the grid. From teenagers like Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman to slightly more experienced drivers like Liam Lawson, this rookie class promises to reshape Formula 1's competitive landscape for years to come. Let's delve into the backgrounds and achievements of each rookie, highlighting their journey to F1 and their performances so far.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli: Mercedes' teen prodigy
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, an 18-year-old Italian driver, has been confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes for the 2025 Formula 1 season, partnering George Russell in what team principal Toto Wolff described as "the next chapter" for the German manufacturer.
Antonelli's appointment represents one of the boldest driver selections in recent F1 history, with Mercedes choosing youth and potential over established talent. Wolff has expressed complete confidence in the young Italian, stating that the 2025 driver lineup "combines experience, talent, youth and out-and-out raw speed".
Antonelli's journey to Formula 1 has been marked by extraordinary success at every level of competition. His karting career showed early promise, with championships in the OK European Championship before transitioning to car racing. The 2022 season proved to be a breakthrough year, as Antonelli dominated the German F4 series and captured the Italian F4 Championship.
Rather than following the traditional progression through racing categories, Antonelli's career has been characterised by accelerated advancement.
The 2023 season saw him step up to Formula Regional, where he claimed the Middle Eastern Championship with three victories before going on to secure the Formula Regional European Championship title against strong competition including Martinius Stenshorne and Tim Tramnitz.
This consistent championship-winning form across multiple categories convinced Mercedes to fast-track his development, skipping Formula 3 entirely and placing him directly into Formula 2 for 2024 with the prestigious Prema team alongside Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman. Both Stenshorne and Tramnitz were competitors in the Formula Regional European Championship in 2023 and are expected to advance to F3 in 2024.
Antonelli's Formula 2 campaign has been a learning experience, but Mercedes has seen enough potential to entrust him with a Formula 1 seat for 2025. His adaptability to Formula 1 machinery has already been demonstrated during pre-season testing in Bahrain. The Italian rookie completed substantial mileage.
Upon his promotion to Formula 1 being announced, Antonelli expressed both gratitude and readiness: "It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025. Reaching F1 is a dream I've had since I was a small boy; I want to thank the team for the support they've given me in my career so far and the faith they've shown in me. I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity".
Oliver Bearman: From Ferrari substitute to Haas regular
Oliver Bearman's path to Formula 1 represents a compelling story of seizing unexpected opportunities and turning them into career-defining moments. The 19-year-old British driver has secured a full-time seat with Haas for the 2025 season alongside Nico Hulkenberg, with a contract extending at least through the 2026 season. Bearman's journey to F1 has been accelerated by a remarkable substitute appearance that captured the attention of the entire paddock.
Born in London and raised in Chelmsford, Bearman began his racing career in karting at the age of seven, winning numerous national and continental titles before making the transition to single-seaters in 2020.
His breakthrough came in 2021 when he dominated both the Italian F4 Championship and the ADAC F4 Championship with Van Amersfoort Racing, establishing himself as one of the most promising talents in junior formula racing.
This exceptional double-championship season earned him the prestigious Henry Surtees Award and caught the attention of Ferrari, who signed him to their Driver Academy in 2022.
Bearman continued his rapid progression by moving directly into Formula 3 with Prema Racing for 2022, where he finished an impressive third in the championship as a rookie. He then advanced to Formula 2 in 2023, securing sixth place in the standings with multiple race victories across his two seasons in the category.
These consistent performances in the feeder series positioned him as a reserve driver for both Ferrari and Haas in 2024, providing the foundation for his eventual full-time promotion.
The defining moment of Bearman's young career came at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, when he was unexpectedly called upon to substitute for the ill Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.
With minimal preparation time, Bearman delivered a stunning performance, finishing seventh and scoring six championship points on his Formula 1 debut. This remarkable showing made him the youngest driver ever to compete for Ferrari and immediately elevated his profile within the sport.
Bearman's pre-season testing with Haas has already provided both challenges and valuable learning experiences. During the Bahrain test, he encountered an unusual issue when part of his VF-25's engine cover became detached during a morning session.
Bearman reflected, "Certainly not the morning I was hoping for, or the team was hoping for. Of course, a pretty obvious issue on the car, which was unexpected, so back to the drawing board". Despite this setback, he completed 59 laps and demonstrated resilience and a professional attitude that belies his young age.
Looking toward his debut season, Bearman has expressed confidence in both himself and the Haas team: "I'm feeling good. It's two weeks away, but it really feels like one, because I'm flying out next weekend. It's a long trip to Australia, but I'm really, really excited to get there and get my season started". With his combination of raw talent, early F1 experience, and methodical approach to racing, Bearman represents a significant asset for Haas as they aim to progress up the grid in the coming seasons.
Jack Doohan: Alpine Academy's first graduate
Jack Doohan, a 22-year-old Australian driver, has earned his promotion to a full-time Formula 1 seat with Alpine for 2025, partnering the experienced Pierre Gasly. His signing marks a historic milestone as he becomes the first Alpine Academy driver to graduate into a race seat with the team, representing the fruition of the French manufacturer's driver development program. Doohan's journey to Formula 1 combines racing heritage with determined personal achievement.
The son of five-time 500cc motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan, Jack has forged his own path in four-wheeled motorsport. His single-seater career began in 2018 when he transitioned from karting in Australia to compete in the British Formula 4 Championship.
Doohan's development continued through Italian Formula 4, ADAC Formula 4, and Asian Formula 3 Championships before he made the significant step up to FIA Formula 3 in 2020 with HWA Racelab. His breakthrough came after switching to Trident for the 2021 Formula 3 season, where he finished as championship runner-up, demonstrating the pace and consistency needed to progress further up the motorsport ladder.
Doohan's Formula 2 career showcased his ability to adapt and improve, culminating in a strong 2023 campaign where he secured third place in the championship with three race victories during a particularly impressive second half of the season. These performances, combined with his dedicated work as Alpine's reserve driver, convinced the team's management that he was ready for the ultimate step to Formula 1.
Upon the announcement of his promotion, Doohan expressed both gratitude and determination: "I am so happy to secure promotion into a full-time race seat in 2025 with BWT Alpine F1 Team. I am very grateful for the trust and belief by the team's senior management. There is so much work ahead to be prepared and ready and I will give my best in the meantime to absorb as much information and knowledge to be ready for the step up".
He added that becoming the first Alpine Academy graduate to reach a race seat with the team was "exceptionally satisfying" and acknowledged those who supported him throughout his journey.
Alpine Team Principal Bruno Famin has expressed confidence in Doohan's potential, noting: "Personally, I have worked with Jack back in 2019 and I am fully aware of his raw talent and potential. He is a very hard worker behind the scenes and his commitment is hugely valued by the entire team". This endorsement highlights the importance of Doohan's dedication to development and preparation, qualities that will serve him well as he embarks on his rookie Formula 1 season.
Isack Hadjar: Red Bull's French talent at Racing Bulls
Isack Hadjar, a 20-year-old French driver with Algerian heritage, represents the latest graduate from Red Bull's prolific junior program to reach Formula 1, having secured a seat with the rebranded Racing Bulls team (formerly AlphaTauri) for the 2025 season. His promotion continues Red Bull's tradition of developing young talent through their junior ranks before introducing them to the pinnacle of motorsport through their sister team.
Hadjar's journey to Formula 1 began in karting before he progressed through the French Formula 4 Championship, where he demonstrated his natural speed and racecraft. His association with the Red Bull Junior Team accelerated his career trajectory, providing the resources and guidance needed to advance through the highly competitive junior formulas.
After impressive performances in the Formula Regional European Championship, Hadjar moved up to FIA Formula 3, where he immediately established himself as a front-runner.
Hadjar competed in Formula 2 in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, where he secured multiple race victories and demonstrated the consistency required to earn Formula 1 consideration. His technical feedback and adaptability to different conditions particularly impressed Red Bull's talent scouts, who identified him as having the potential to succeed at the highest level of motorsport. Hadjar's testing performances with Red Bull Racing during young driver tests further confirmed his readiness for the Formula 1 challenge.
Isack Hadjar is replacing Liam Lawson at RB (now Racing Bulls) in the 2025 Formula 1 season, as the team continues its tradition of providing opportunities for Red Bull junior drivers to prove themselves in Formula 1. The Racing Bulls environment is specifically designed to develop young talent while maintaining close technical ties to the senior Red Bull Racing team, offering him an ideal platform from which to launch his Formula 1 career.
In pre-season testing, Hadjar has shown promising pace while focusing on accumulating valuable mileage and understanding the complexities of Formula 1 machinery. His feedback has been praised by the engineering team, who appreciate his methodical approach and capacity to communicate technical nuances effectively, skills that will prove essential during his rookie season as Racing Bulls aims to move up the competitive midfield battle.
Gabriel Bortoleto: Sauber's Brazilian champion
Gabriel Bortoleto, a 20-year-old Brazilian driver, has earned his place on the 2025 Formula 1 grid with Sauber, bringing the country's rich motorsport heritage back to the pinnacle of racing after a brief absence. His signing is expected to be a boost for the Sauber team, which will transition to Audi factory status in the coming seasons, as they secure one of motorsport's most promising talents for their ambitious project.
Bortoleto's meteoric rise through the junior ranks has been defined by extraordinary achievement, most notably his back-to-back championships in Formula 3 and Formula 2, a feat that places him in elite company. His Formula 3 campaign showcased his exceptional racecraft and consistency, while his subsequent Formula 2 championship demonstrated his ability to quickly adapt to more powerful machinery and complex race strategies.
The Brazilian's driving style has drawn comparisons to his compatriot Ayrton Senna, combining aggressive precision with remarkable sensitivity for car balance and tire management. These qualities have made him particularly effective in variable conditions, with several of his most impressive junior category victories coming in challenging wet-dry races that require exceptional car control and decision-making.
Bortoleto joins Sauber during a pivotal transition period as the team prepares for Audi's full factory involvement. His technical feedback and development capabilities were key factors in his selection, as the team requires a driver who can contribute meaningfully to the evolution of their car while also delivering results on track. He replaced Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu at Sauber, Partnering with Nico Hulkenberg, bringing fresh energy and perspective to the Swiss-based team.
During pre-season testing, Bortoleto has focused on understanding the complex systems of Formula 1 machinery while building a productive working relationship with his new engineering team. His methodical approach to learning and development has impressed Sauber's technical staff, who recognise the importance of having a driver capable of providing precise feedback during this critical developmental phase for the team.
Liam Lawson: Experience meets opportunity
Liam Lawson represents a slightly different case among the 2025 rookie class, as the 23-year-old New Zealander brings prior Formula 1 race experience to his first full season in the championship. Having already contested several Grand Prix as a substitute driver, Lawson enters 2025 with valuable knowledge of Formula 1 procedures, pressures, and performance demands that his fellow rookies are still acquiring.
Lawson's journey to securing a full-time Formula 1 seat has been characterised by persistence and resilience. After impressing in Formula 2 with multiple race victories, he took on the role of reserve driver for Red Bull Racing and its sister team, patiently waiting for a race opportunity while continuing to develop his skills in simulator work and testing programs. His chance came when he was called upon to replace the injured Daniel Ricciardo at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix.
Lawson's five-race stint with AlphaTauri in 2023 proved to be an invaluable experience, showcasing his adaptability and racecraft on the world stage. Despite limited preparation time, he consistently delivered solid performances, highlighted by a points-scoring finish at the Singapore Grand Prix. His ability to quickly learn new tracks, manage tire degradation, and execute strategic instructions impressed both team management and the wider Formula 1 community.
Lawson earned a full-time Formula 1 seat for 2025 after replacing Daniel Ricciardo at Racing Bulls and delivering remarkable performances.
Beyond his on-track performances, Lawson's professionalism and dedication have earned him widespread respect within the Red Bull organisation. His commitment to continuous improvement, combined with his affable personality, has made him a popular figure among team members and fellow drivers alike. This combination of talent, experience, and character positions Lawson as one of the most promising rookies entering the 2025 Formula 1 season.
Conclusion: A new era dawns
The 2025 Formula 1 season features one of the most talented and diverse rookie classes in recent memory, with six drivers from different backgrounds and development paths converging at the pinnacle of motorsport.
From Mercedes' bold appointment of teenage prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli to replace seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, to Oliver Bearman's remarkable journey from Ferrari substitute to Haas regular, each driver brings unique strengths and compelling narratives to the grid.
Jack Doohan's historic position as Alpine's first academy graduate to reach a race seat represents the validation of the team's driver development philosophy.
Meanwhile, Isack Hadjar continues Red Bull's tradition of promoting internal talent through their junior team, and Gabriel Bortoleto brings championship-winning credentials to Sauber during their transition to Audi.
Liam Lawson's progression from substitute to full-time driver demonstrates the value of perseverance and capitalising on limited opportunities.
Pre-season testing has already provided glimpses of these rookies' potential, with Antonelli particularly impressing by topping the timesheet on the first day in Bahrain.
While all six drivers face the immense challenge of adapting to Formula 1's competitive intensity and technical complexity, their accomplished junior careers suggest they have the talent and determination to succeed at the highest level. As the 2025 season unfolds, this remarkable rookie class will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping Formula 1's future.