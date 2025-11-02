Pacer Bhute claims fifer as Vidarbha eye first innings lead against Tamil Nadu 

CHENNAI: Riding on medium pacer Nachiket Bhute 5 for 65, Vidarbha dismissed Tamil Nadu for 291 in 107.1 overs in their first essay on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group match being played at CDCA-Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts & Science ground, Coimbatore on Sunday. In reply, Vidarbha were comfortably placed at 211 for 2 in 68 overs at stumps, with Dhruv Shorey batting on 80.

The hosts could add only 39 runs to their overnight total losing six wickets in the process. Bhute first castled Shahrukh Khan for 17 runs and then cleaned up Baba Indrajith, who could add only two runs to his overnight total to get out for 96. Left arm spinner Parth Rekhade took over from there claiming three quick wickets to bowl out Tamil Nadu.

"It was a total batting collapse in the morning. I am certainly disappointed. The boys should have applied themselves better in familiar conditions," said M Senthilnathan, chief coach of Tamil Nadu.

Akshay Wadkar, captain of Vidarbha was happy with how the day went for his team. "Very pleased with the way our bowlers bowled and got Tamil Nadu out quickly today. To be honest, I did not expect Tamil Nadu batting to collapse as they are a strong side at home. Credit to our bowlers for their good job," said Wadkar.

"Yes, at the team meeting I did tell the boys we must go all out and get Tamil Nadu out for a gettable score and then take it from there. But I am glad our bowlers rose to the occasion and did a good job," he added.

Bhute, who claimed his second first class fifer, was almost unplayable on Sunday morning. "Bhute is a hard working bowler, he applied himself and made best use of the conditions. In the morning in any game, the wicket has something for the bowlers. I just told him to keep it tight and bowl the right lengths," revealed Wadkar.