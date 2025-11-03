Tamil Nadu concede big first innings lead against Vidarbha

CHENNAI: Vidarbha's batting depth once again came to the fore as Yash Rathod cracked a brilliant century (133) to help the visitors bag the all important lead over Tamil Nadu on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group 'A' match being played at CDCA-Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts & Science ground, Coimbatore on Monday.

Vidarbha were all out for 501 in 148.4 overs in their first essay. Yash's was ably supported by skipper Akshay Wadkar (43) and Nachiket Bhute (51 not out) and the trio's effort helped the visitors bag a lead of 210 runs. Tamil Nadu were 6 for no loss in five overs in their second essay, when bails were drawn.

Vidarbha captain was happy with the way his lower middle order applied themselves and helped his team take a solid lead. He doffed his hat to Yash Rathod for his timely ton. It was Rathod's ninth first class century.

In fact Rathod & Wadkar added 130 runs in 38.4 overs for the fifth wicket that came in handy to get past the 500-run mark.

"Very pleased with the way the boys played today. Things went as per plan and we are glad to take about 200 runs lead against a strong side like Tamil Nadu. We have good batting depth and this came in handy on Monday," Akshay told TNIE.

Rathod played a patient innings and was not troubled much by the Tamil Nadu attack. "Rathod applied himself. He likes to compete and fight hard. He played to the merit of the ball and was never flashy even once. It was indeed a responsible innings from him," complimented Akshay.

Coming in at No 8 Bhute remained not out on 51 (52b, 4x4, 2x6) and this effort was appreciated by the Vidarbha team management.

"It was a handy effort by Bhute. His runs were also crucial for us to cross 500. He is a bowling all-rounder who is keen o contribute with both bat and ball. So as a captain I am really glad that our bowlers too can put some runs on the board, which is crucial as the tournament progresses," pointed out Akshay.

He said they will go for a win on the last day. "We will definitely go for a win. We will have a positive approach. They are still 200 runs behind. So we will try to get some purchase early on Tuesday morning when the wicket has something for the bowlers and then take it from there," said Akshay.