Tamil Nadu concede big first innings lead against Vidarbha

CHENNAI: Vidarbha's batting depth once again came to the fore as Yash Rathod cracked a brilliant century (133) to help the visitors bag the all important lead over Tamil Nadu on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group 'A' match being played at CDCA-Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts & Science ground, Coimbatore on Monday.
Vidarbha were all out for 501 in 148.4 overs in their first essay. Yash's was ably supported by skipper Akshay Wadkar (43) and Nachiket Bhute (51 not out) and the trio's effort helped the visitors bag a lead of 210 runs. Tamil Nadu were 6 for no loss in five overs in their second essay, when bails were drawn.
Vidarbha captain was happy with the way his lower middle order applied themselves and helped his team take a solid lead. He doffed his hat to Yash Rathod for his timely ton. It was Rathod's ninth first class century.
In fact Rathod & Wadkar added 130 runs in 38.4 overs for the fifth wicket that came in handy to get past the 500-run mark.
"Very pleased with the way the boys played today. Things went as per plan and we are glad to take about 200 runs lead against a strong side like Tamil Nadu. We have good batting depth and this came in handy on Monday," Akshay told TNIE.
Rathod played a patient innings and was not troubled much by the Tamil Nadu attack. "Rathod applied himself. He likes to compete and fight hard. He played to the merit of the ball and was never flashy even once. It was indeed a responsible innings from him," complimented Akshay.
Coming in at No 8 Bhute remained not out on 51 (52b, 4x4, 2x6) and this effort was appreciated by the Vidarbha team management.
"It was a handy effort by Bhute. His runs were also crucial for us to cross 500. He is a bowling all-rounder who is keen o contribute with both bat and ball. So as a captain I am really glad that our bowlers too can put some runs on the board, which is crucial as the tournament progresses," pointed out Akshay.
He said they will go for a win on the last day. "We will definitely go for a win. We will have a positive approach. They are still 200 runs behind. So we will try to get some purchase early on Tuesday morning when the wicket has something for the bowlers and then take it from there," said Akshay.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu skipper Sai Kishore took five wickets (5/150) and interestingly bowled 52 overs. This was his 14th five-wicket haul in his 50th First Class match. Medium pacer H Trilok Nag took three wickets.
"Sai Kishore bowled a lot today and looks like he has got back his rhythm. We were sort of, couldn't get wickets and Sai Kishore had to keep on bowling continuously. He was the only one who looked like getting a wicket. I don't think anybody else had that implemented," said M Senthilnathan, chief coach of Tamil Nadu.
"So, I mean, first of all, I feel sorry for him (Sai Kishore) to bowl so many overs. But team situation was such, we had no other choice. Trilok got three wickets. I mean, he is still new and raw. Yes good for him, probably he was trying to bowl the right areas. So, I think, as per plan he bowled," added the former Tamil Nadu top order batter.
Senthilnathan believed things would have been different if the hosts could have scored another 100-150 runs in their first innings. "If we had got 350 to 370 or 350 to 400, I think Vidarbha would have not got 500.The morale of the team will be different. If you lose 6 wickets for 40 runs, then you are down straight away. So, that's where the main point is, we should have got anything between 370 to 400. Which was not too much to ask for. Which was very much within our hands. So, the batting let us down," he observed.
The former India U-19 player insisted that the team should have a positive approach playing on the final day surface. "I would definitely put it across to the boys. Think for a win and go accordingly. So, what will happen is, if you cross the 200, and then you can keep batting. things will be fine. But If you try to save the day, I think you will be in trouble. This is what I want the boys to understand," signed off Senthilnathan.