'Everyone was surprised by Sheetal's performance, she is an inspiration' Coach on para-archer's qualification

CHENNAI: By now Sheetal Devi is used to breaking records, being part of history and rewrite scripts her way. She doesn't have hands but is an expert in a sport that usually needs them. She is quiet and has the ability to find target at will. World champion in para-archery, medallist at 2024 Paralympics, Asian Games... her CV is brimming. On Thursday, she created history. She qualified to be part of junior archery compound team for the Asia Cup — Stage 3 scheduled for December.

Devi had come back from a one-month break and was competing at the qualifiers in Sonepat. Her coach Gaurav Sharma explained in detail about her motive. He said that initially she just wanted to compete and do well. But as the four-day qualifier progressed she started doing well and she took aim at her destiny.

The coach also explained that there is not much of a difference between able-bodied and para archery. Sharma said that the para-archers are given a minute longer (four minutes to shoot six arrows) than the able-bodied ones (three minutes) during their events. "Everything else is the same (Bow, arrow, distance and the target). It is a game of endurance and mindset, and for Devi, it is her strong mindset that has guided her," he explained.