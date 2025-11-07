Max Verstappen admits he may need a bit of 'luck' to haul in rivals in title race

SAO PAULO: Max Verstappen said on Thursday that he will need a bit of luck in one of the four remaining Grands Prix this season if he is to catch McLaren's drivers' championship leaders Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos, where he is seeking to complete a hat-trick of Brazilian wins, Red Bull's four-time champion said he hopes both Ferrari and Mercedes can help him overhaul McLaren.

"Being faster than them would be nice," he said of Red Bull's main rivals in a three-way scrap for second place in the constructors' championship behind McLaren.

"But first of all, we need to be faster than McLaren from now to the end of the season."

With four Grands Prix remaining, Verstappen is 36 points behind drivers' title race leader Lando Norris of McLaren and 35 adrift of Oscar Piastri, his team-mate.

"We've had some good rounds where the gap came down, but now to the end with four races, it's still a pretty big gap. I need to score a lot more points every weekend, which is not that straightforward," he said.