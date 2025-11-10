Ranji Trophy: Andhra register four-wicket win over Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by Abhishek Reddy (70) and Karan Shinde (51) propelled Andhra to beat Tamil Nadu by four wickets on the third day of their Ranji Trophy match played at Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Set a target of 201 for a win, Andhra had some anxious moments after they lost set batters Reddy and Shinde but Ashwin Hebbar (21 not out) and Kalidindi Raju (20 not out) steered the team home to a creditable win.

Reddy scored run a ball and was aggressive from the very first delivery he faced. He read the surface well and wanted to score runs quickly in order to reduce the pressure. Raju joined him and the duo added 72 runs for the second wicket to help the team inch closer to the victory.

When well set for a century, Abhishek in a momentary lapse of concentration, fell leg before to Sai Kishore. Karan after his half century lost focus and fell to part-time bowler Pradosh Ranjan Paul. Sai Kishore took three wickets while debutant P Vidyuth claimed two wickets.

All the six wickets that fell went to the spinners as the fast bowlers in the TN attack failed to make an impression.

Former India and Andhra player MSK Prasad lauded the Ricky Bhui-led side for their comprehensive victory. He insisted that these wins will motivate the team to perform well in the remaining games and make it to the knock-outs. "Fantastic performance by Andhra. It is a creditable win and hats off to the boys for defeating a strong side like Tamil Nadu in three days," lauded Prasad, former chairman of the national selection committee.