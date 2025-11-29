Junior Hockey World Cup: India rout Oman 17-0

CHENNAI: The heavens opened up as the evening progressed on, as it was not just raining from above but on the field too - goal after goal. India were all over a listless Oman, who were clueless with the ball during their Group B match on Saturday. Despite Oman’s porous defence, one thing that stood strong were their rushers and the defence during penalty corners. They got hit on their body but they stood their ground. However, they did not know how to stop India from scoring field goals. The quality in teams was starkly visible in terms of skill, stamina and strength. Towards the third quarter, most Oman players looked weary and tired both physically an mentally.

India’s penalty corner conversion rate has been less than desirable and has been afflicting the team for quite some time. Out of 53 penalty corners they could convert only eight during the Sultan of Johor Cup last month. Even on Saturday, when India juggled and toyed with Oman in their own half in the entirety of the match, they still could not find the net through penalty corners as often they would have liked until the third quarter when Oman looked tired.