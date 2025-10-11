BWF World Jr C'ships 2025: China beat Indonesia to reclaim Suhandinata Cup

GUWAHATI: Badminton powerhouse China kept their nerves under pressure to beat defending champions Indonesia 2-0 in the finals of the BWF World Junior Championships 2025 here on Saturday to lift the Suhandinata Cup for the 15th time.

China went into the final with a line-up that boasted of three reigning Asian Junior Championships individual gold medallists and two silver medallists and Indonesia needed a special performance from a couple of their players to retain the title they had won last year.

But the Chinese juggernaut wasn't to be halted as they beat the Indonesians 45-30, 45-44 in just over two hours to clinch the title. India and Japan bagged the bronze medals as the losing semi-finalists.

The opening game was a cakewalk for China once Asian junior girls doubles champions Cao Zi Han and Chen Fan Shu Tian eked out a 9-8 win over Riska Anggraini and Rinjani Nastine in the first match. China went on to win every match thereafter to close the game.