Jr Athletics C'ship: Himanshu bags gold by shattering Neeraj Chopra’s record

BHUBANESWAR: A day after shattering multiple Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra's meet record, Himanshu Jakhar from Haryana bettered his own mark (80.38m) to win gold in the U18 men's javelin throw final on Day 2 of the National Junior Athletics Championships at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

The silver and bronze medals were claimed by Krishna Chandra of Madhya Pradesh and Dharanidharan T of Tamil Nadu with 73.07m and 73.05m marks respectively.

On Friday's qualifying round, Jakhar broke Chopra's record (76.50m) set in 2014 at Vijayawada.