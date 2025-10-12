Hong Kong sweep India 3-0, enters medal rounds

BHUBANESWAR: What appeared to be a balanced men’s quarterfinal between India and Hong Kong (China) on paper turned into a surprisingly one-sided contest at the 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Team Table Tennis Championships held at the Kalinga Stadium Indoor Athletics Centre. Despite India’s higher world team ranking at No. 4, Hong Kong, placed No. 6, played with greater purpose and composure to register a dominant 3–0 win and secure a place in the medal rounds.
In the women’s quarterfinals today, the Republic of Korea overcame Hong Kong, China, 3–1, while second seed Japan survived a thrilling five-set battle against DPR Korea, winning 3–2 to secure a spot in the medal rounds. Between them, they played 24 out of 25 games.
The much-anticipated men’s encounter, expected to test both teams equally, quickly slipped away from the Indians as Hong Kong displayed superior discipline, tactical awareness, and mental steadiness throughout. India, which had secured bronze medals in the previous three editions, failed to mount a real challenge this time, their resistance proving both brief and ineffective.
India’s foreign expert, Massimo Costantini, praised Hong Kong’s performance, acknowledging their ability to maintain composure during crucial phases. “Full credit to Hong Kong, especially the way the three played, keeping their cool at tense moments and finishing crucial points well, unlike the Indian paddlers, who had their moments and failed to grab them. With pressure mounting on each player after that, they could not sustain and wilted. Yet, I would say, it is a young team, and they will learn from their mistakes,” said Costantini.
Hong Kong’s top player, Wong Chun Ting, ranked 48th in the world, set the tone by comfortably defeating India’s left-hander Manush Shah in straight games. Wong’s fluent stroke play and controlled attacking shots left Manush searching for answers. Although the Indian had fleeting opportunities in the second and third games, including a deuce in the final one, he was unable to capitalise, allowing Wong to close out the match 11–5, 11–9, 13–11 with ease.
India’s most experienced player, Manav Thakkar, who is ranked 39th in the world, was up next against Chan Baldwin. Despite being higher ranked, Manav fell behind early as Chan exploited angles effectively and handled the rallies with confidence. Manav managed to recover after dropping the first two games, showing glimpses of his attacking flair to win the next two and level the contest. However, his rhythm faltered in the deciding game after the change of ends, and Chan took full advantage to seal the match and give Hong Kong a 2–0 lead.
With India’s hopes hanging by a thread, young Ankur Bhattacharjee started positively in the third rubber against Lam Siu Hang, claiming the opening game and fighting hard in the next few. The two exchanged games closely, with Ankur edging the third 14–12, but Lam’s experience and composure made the difference in the crucial moments. Staying patient and precise, Lam tightened his control in the fifth game and completed the victory, delivering Hong Kong’s third consecutive win and confirming a clean 3–0 sweep.
In another men’s quarterfinal, Japan defeated the Republic of Korea 3–1. Tomokazu Harimoto, ranked No. 4 in the world, overcame Korea’s An Jaehyun (ranked 13th) 3–0, while Sora Matsushima survived a tough five-game battle against Cho Daeseong. Though Shunsuke Togami lost to Oh Junsung, Harimoto returned to finish the job, beating Cho 3–0 to help Japan advance.
Korea will now play India for fifth place in the classification round.