Hong Kong sweep India 3-0, enters medal rounds

India’s foreign expert, Massimo Costantini, praised Hong Kong’s performance, acknowledging their ability to maintain composure during crucial phases. “Full credit to Hong Kong, especially the way the three played, keeping their cool at tense moments and finishing crucial points well, unlike the Indian paddlers, who had their moments and failed to grab them. With pressure mounting on each player after that, they could not sustain and wilted. Yet, I would say, it is a young team, and they will learn from their mistakes,” said Costantini.

Hong Kong’s top player, Wong Chun Ting, ranked 48th in the world, set the tone by comfortably defeating India’s left-hander Manush Shah in straight games. Wong’s fluent stroke play and controlled attacking shots left Manush searching for answers. Although the Indian had fleeting opportunities in the second and third games, including a deuce in the final one, he was unable to capitalise, allowing Wong to close out the match 11–5, 11–9, 13–11 with ease.

India’s most experienced player, Manav Thakkar, who is ranked 39th in the world, was up next against Chan Baldwin. Despite being higher ranked, Manav fell behind early as Chan exploited angles effectively and handled the rallies with confidence. Manav managed to recover after dropping the first two games, showing glimpses of his attacking flair to win the next two and level the contest. However, his rhythm faltered in the deciding game after the change of ends, and Chan took full advantage to seal the match and give Hong Kong a 2–0 lead.