Visualization exercise, music & more: Promising Rounak's mantras for big service

GUWAHATI: Amidst a sea of young badminton prospects here at the ongoing BWF World Junior Championships, Indian teenager Rounak Chouhan is aiming to touch the sky. The National Centre of Excellence for Badminton in Amingaon, here, is where he has been brushing his skills for the past two years or so. With ambitions to lift his game before entering the senior stage, Rounak is aiming to bid goodbye to his junior career with aplomb.

C Lalramsanga (doubles specialist) and Unnati Hooda might have generated headlines in India's historic triumph over Korea, a victory in the quarterfinals that helped them secure bronze, Rounak had also made a telling contribution then. In fact, it was stuff of dreams for Rounak, given his strong association with the venue.

"It (win) was unreal. The atmosphere here in NCOE...all the fans cheering us, the teammates were also doing the same. It was a great feeling as this was the first time India had won a medal," he reflected.

In the deciding game, India were trailing by two points when Rounak stepped in for the third time on the day. After the completion of that tie, he had turned the tide in India's favour, handing the hosts a five-point lead. Hooda & Lalramsange, alongside mixed doubles partner Aanya Bisht, had applied the finishing touches. The youngster was just glad to be part of the history-making crew.