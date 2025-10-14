BWF Jr World Championships: Tanvi storms into Rd of 32, Unnati also advances

GUWAHATI: With the individual events for Eye-Level Cups at the ongoing BWF World Junior Championships still at its nascent stage, there was high activity at the playing arena of the National Centre of Excellence in Amingaon, here on Tuesday.

With back-to-back matches being held across nine courts, all the shuttlers were looking to bring their best game to the court. So were the Indians, a few of whom had their parents/friends at the stands, rooting for them.

Playing the fifth match of the day on Court 3, Tanvi Sharma, the No 1 seed in women's singles, showed why she is one of the contenders for a medal. Wiktoria Kaletka of Poland was a mere passenger as the Indian, who trains at the venue, crushed her. The match was done and dusted within 11 minutes with the score reading 15-2, 15-1 in the Indian's favour.