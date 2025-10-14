BWF Jr World Championships: Tanvi storms into Rd of 32, Unnati also advances

GUWAHATI: With the individual events for Eye-Level Cups at the ongoing BWF World Junior Championships still at its nascent stage, there was high activity at the playing arena of the National Centre of Excellence in Amingaon, here on Tuesday.
With back-to-back matches being held across nine courts, all the shuttlers were looking to bring their best game to the court. So were the Indians, a few of whom had their parents/friends at the stands, rooting for them.
Playing the fifth match of the day on Court 3, Tanvi Sharma, the No 1 seed in women's singles, showed why she is one of the contenders for a medal. Wiktoria Kaletka of Poland was a mere passenger as the Indian, who trains at the venue, crushed her. The match was done and dusted within 11 minutes with the score reading 15-2, 15-1 in the Indian's favour.
Unnati Hooda, the other Indian who is also expected to challenge for a podium finish, also successfully navigated past her opening hurdle as she got the better of Hong Kong's Liu Hoi Kiu Anna 15-8, 15-9 in 23 minutes. Rakshitha Sree Ramraj, who hails from Coimbatore, also breezed into the Round of 32 after beating Lucy Yang of Canada in 18 minutes.
However, it was the end of the road for Asia Junior Championships bronze medallist Vennala Kalagotla. Facing Tonrug Saeheng of Thailand, the No 5 seed, the Indian lost 6-15, 5-15 in 19 minutes.
In the men's draw, Rounak Chouhan, who's the highest-seeded (11) Indian, also had a breeze, beating Thisath Rupathunga of Sri Lanka 15-3, 15-6. Hmar Lalthazuala of Mizoram, meanwhile, recorded his second victory of the campaign so far. Rylan Tan of USA was his latest victim as Lalthazuala, after a tightly-contested opening essay, won 15-11, 15-5.
C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri, playing their second match in as many days, also had no problems dispatching Philippines pairing of Andrea Hernandez and Ralph Dalojo.
Results (India): WS: T Sharma bt W Kaletka 15-2, 15-1; V Kalagotla lost to T Saeheng 6-15, 5-15; U Hooda bt HKA Liu 15-8, 15-9. MS: S Rawat bt Y Erol 15-5, 15-8; Rounak Chouhan (11) bt T Rupathunga 15-3, 15-6; H Lalthazuala 15-11, 15-5; G Dattu Talasila bt J Mendonca 15-10, 15-13.
WD: A Bisht/A Punera bt W Kaletka/O Szwarnowiecka 15-12, 15-11; G Rawat/M Rawat bt A Elghandour/F Rabie 15-3. 15-5; V Kalagotla/R Uthayasooriyan vs D Bartlomiejczuk/K Ziolkowska WO. MD: B Arigela/V Gobburu bt A Macek 15-7, 15-6. XD: V Dev/D Waldia lost to D Datu Asrah/Z Low 15-6, 5-15, 10-15; T Suri/C Lalramsanga bt R Daldo/ AP Hernandez 15-12, 15-5; B Chhabra/V Toppo bt G Sofyan/S Aulia 15-4, 13-15, 15-5. V Kode/K Manchala lost to Wei JZ/Liang YE 13-15, 10-15.
(All U-19): MS: Men's singles; WS: Women's singles: XD: Mixed doubles.
WO: Walkover