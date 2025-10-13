BWF Junior Worlds: Vennela, Lalramsanga cruise to next round

GUWAHATI: It was a good day at the court for Indian junior shuttlers as the individual events for the Eye-Level Cup began here on Monday.
Singles specialist Vennala Kalagotla barely broke any sweat as she dispatched Siofra Flynn within 12 minutes in their women's singles Round of 128 encounter. The 17-year-old from Telangana, who had captured the Badminton Asia Junior Championships bronze medal earlier this year, was just too skillful for her helpless Irish opponent. Earlier, Mizoram's H Lalthazuala (men's singles, rd of 128) had also passed his first hurdle without much fuss. Denis Mukasa of Uganda was on the receiving end as Lalthazuala coasted towards the victory line within 14 minutes.
Tankara Gnana Dattu Talasila, meanwhile, had to come from behind to beat Milan Mesterhazy of Hungary in the same category. Gnana Dattu seemed to be overawed by the occasion and was error-prone in the first essay recovered in time before going on to win the contest in three games. C Lalramsanga, who had caught the attention of many during the mixed team campaign, and his partner Taarini Suri also started on a good note, winning 15-13, 15-9 against the Ireland combination of Senan O'Rourke and Michelle Shochan. Vansh Dev and Dianka Waldia also had no problems getting past the England pairing of Anish Nair and Mia Fox. Vishnu Kedhar Kode and Keerthy Manchala also eased past Ghana's pairing of Obapomba Adu-Mintah and Moslena Ama Korama Adu.
Results (Indians): WS: V Kalagotla bt S Flynn (IRL) 15-1, 15-6. MS: H Lalthazuala bt D Mukasa (UGA) 15-4, 15-4; T Talasila bt M Mesterhazy (HUN) 5-15, 15-7, 15-7. XD: C Lalramsanga/T Suri bt S O'Rourke/M Shochan (IRL) 15-13, 15-9. V Dev/D Walda bt A Nair/M Fox (ENG) 15-6, 15-11. VK Kode/K Manchala bt O Adu-Mintah and MA Korama Adu (GHA) 15-7, 15-8.