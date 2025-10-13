BWF Junior Worlds: Vennela, Lalramsanga cruise to next round

GUWAHATI: It was a good day at the court for Indian junior shuttlers as the individual events for the Eye-Level Cup began here on Monday.

Singles specialist Vennala Kalagotla barely broke any sweat as she dispatched Siofra Flynn within 12 minutes in their women's singles Round of 128 encounter. The 17-year-old from Telangana, who had captured the Badminton Asia Junior Championships bronze medal earlier this year, was just too skillful for her helpless Irish opponent. Earlier, Mizoram's H Lalthazuala (men's singles, rd of 128) had also passed his first hurdle without much fuss. Denis Mukasa of Uganda was on the receiving end as Lalthazuala coasted towards the victory line within 14 minutes.