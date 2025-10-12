High on team bronze, Tanvi & Co's quest for individual glory begins

GUWAHATI: Friday was a monumental day for India's young crop of talented shuttlers. A day that brought unbridled joy as they secured a medal in the mixed team event of the BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati. That was incidentally the country's first-ever medal in the history of the competition.

The very next day, their noteworthy campaign came to an end but despite that, the shuttlers are bound to be abuzz. However, they can't afford to rest on their laurels for too long as the focus turns to individual events — the Eye Level Cup.

In an event that has been on since 1992, India's best-ever campaign came 17 years ago at home soil (Pune) when Saina Nehwal pocketed the gold in the women's (U-19) singles category while RMV Guru Sai Dutt clinched the bronze. The current crop of talented shuttlers will be hoping to better that performance. Needless to say, it won't be easy as a cream of young talents from around the world have assembled here with tall ambition.