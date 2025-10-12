High on team bronze, Tanvi & Co's quest for individual glory begins
GUWAHATI: Friday was a monumental day for India's young crop of talented shuttlers. A day that brought unbridled joy as they secured a medal in the mixed team event of the BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati. That was incidentally the country's first-ever medal in the history of the competition.
The very next day, their noteworthy campaign came to an end but despite that, the shuttlers are bound to be abuzz. However, they can't afford to rest on their laurels for too long as the focus turns to individual events — the Eye Level Cup.
In an event that has been on since 1992, India's best-ever campaign came 17 years ago at home soil (Pune) when Saina Nehwal pocketed the gold in the women's (U-19) singles category while RMV Guru Sai Dutt clinched the bronze. The current crop of talented shuttlers will be hoping to better that performance. Needless to say, it won't be easy as a cream of young talents from around the world have assembled here with tall ambition.
Much focus will be on Tanvi Sharma, who has been seeded as No 1 in the women's singles. Having gotten a first-round bye, the youngster, who captured bronze during the Asia Junior Championships earlier this year, will begin her campaign from the Round of 64 stage.
Likewise, Unnati Hooda (same category) has been drawn in the other half and after her splendid display in the team event, she will be looking to challenge for a podium finish. Both Tanvi and Unnati also have had some invaluable experience at the elite, having traded the shuttle with some certified talents in the sport.
Vennala Kalagotla, also a medallist in the Asia Junior Championships, and Rakshitha Sree Santhosh (seeded No 10) are other Indians in the draw who'd be hoping to go as far as possible.
Rounak Chouhan is the shuttler to look out for in the men's equivalent as he's the highest-seeded among Indians. But, given the magnitude of this competition, it's bound to be a tough road for him and the rest of the Indians in the men's singles draw.
The former World Junior No 1 combination of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu (No 6 seeds) are the best bet on paper as far as the home team is concerned in the men's doubles category.
With Taarini Suri as partner, C Lalramsanga, who was instrumental during India's stunning victory over Korea in mixed team event, will be hoping to produce more magic in the mixed doubles category. Besides them, Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo, seeded No 14, are the other shuttlers from the host nation who'll be plotting some noteworthy wins.
All in all, Indian badminton faithfuls will get a glimpse of future potentials in the upcoming week