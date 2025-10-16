BWF Junior Worlds: Indian-origin UAE talent Riyan fuelled by father's unfulfilled badminton dream

UAE's gain is India's loss as Riyan, who predominantly trains at the National Centre in Dragon Mart (Dubai) under Danish coach Michael Noerbeak, has been making people sit up and take notice by ticking the right boxes at the BWF circuit. The force behind his rise are his parents, Vipul and Vasudha, both of whom are here to egg him on. Vipul, who had faced stiff resistance to play the sport from his own father, had initially handed Riyan the freedom to express himself on the court. With steely resolve in his eyes, Riyan said his father's tale gives him that determination to go the extra mile. "Because my father didn't get the opportunity to play and fulfilling his dreams is an inspiration. That is pushing me to do better everyday, I want to fulfill his dreams," he declared.

His mother has also stepped aside from her role as an educator to be fully behind Rio - a moniker she uses with affection to address him. "My mother used to work in a school and because of my travel and coaching, she quit her teaching job and has been supporting me full-time in terms of helping me travel," Riyan said.

A massive admirer of current World No 2 Anders Antonsen, with whom he trains with whenever the Dane is in Dubai, Riyan shed more details about his brief stints at the Gopichand Academy and PPBA. "I was in Gopichand Academy under Gopi sir, there was a camp over there but my parents didn't want me to stay over there alone as I was just eight years old then. So they brought me back to Dubai," Riyan, also a fan of Chinese legend Lin Dan. "In PPBA, I was also under a scholarship but since I was playing the UAE, they were not keen on selecting me. They wanted me to play for India. But they were still saying if you ever change and play for the Indian team, you can always come to our academy and we will offer you a scholarship. But other than that, I'm still in contact with my Indian friends."