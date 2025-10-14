Badminton players must make plenty of sacrifices, says NCOE head coach

On shift in mentality towards doubles in the country

The mentality of the people is gradually changing. Before, doubles was always a second-option for everyone. Now, the attitude has changed slightly but we still face that issue because parents also force them to play singles. In singles, they don't have the vision, they don't have the potential but they still spend extra three, four years to find themselves. Maybe the coaches also don't observe. When I go for junior competitions, a lot of players already have extraordinary doubles skills, like Malaysians and Indonesians. Someone needs to convince the parents, your kids have more potential in doubles as compared to singles.

On National Centre of Excellence, Guwahati..

It's the best. Of course, not the best venue for competition, but one of the best. But it is best when it comes to practice, that type of stadium. Yes, in China and Indonesia, there are a lot of courts, but this type of spectator-friendly space, a multiple venue arena. Now, it's dedicated 24/7 for badminton guys. Maybe, this generation has also come to this kind of facility. All the players who have come here have improved a great deal. When we were playing, we would dream of a place like this. Now they have everything, they must also prove themselves.

I started coaching immediately after my playing career. When I was in a professional career, I used to help junior shuttlers. I like the process. I work here, it's a blessing. In Russia, there are a lot of issues. They are out of badminton. Even then, I'm involved at a high level. I'm thankful to get this opportunity.

On professionalism and importance of discipline...

Players need some special attention. They are at a tricky age, they can be spoiled too. We don't need to give them too much freedom. If they deserve, they can go of course. But in other countries, Malaysia, Indonesia...especially in Indonesia, the players spend the whole year in the camp. They can't go out, they can't meet their parents. It's because this (camp) is for professionals. When you come here, you must understand, you have to make plenty of sacrifices. Of course, you do need to relax sometimes but not much. If they complain, they must figure things out. We don't select everyone here. Only players who have potential, only who want to work, deserve to practice here.