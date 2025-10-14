Badminton players must make plenty of sacrifices, says NCOE head coach

GUWAHATI: Ivan Sozonov is a well-established name in the world of badminton. Along with Vladimir Ivanov, his men's doubles partner, the former pro had notched up many highlight reel-worthy scalps during his playing career. Now, the former All England Open winner is one of the central figures who has been tasked with a role to lay the foundation of the doubles category in India.
Late on Tuesday afternoon, Sozonov's eyes were fixed on two of the country's future potentials in the men's doubles category of the ongoing BWF World Junior Championships here. Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu, the players in question, came in and walked away as winners in no time. In the last week or so, Indian junior shuttlers have been taking a step in the right direction in terms of results and Sozonov couldn't have been more pleased
In a free-wheeling chat with The New Indian Express, Sozonov, who's India's foreign head coach at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, gave his two cents about the doubles category in the country, the current Junior Worlds squad, the NCE and more. Excerpts...
On things the current batch had focussed before the Jr Worlds...
We had focussed on a new scoring system. We were prepared for fast games. We wanted the shuttlers to be prepared for every point. Also, we played practice sessions with some teams with more intensity. Gradually, they improved their game style. A few had issues with their game discipline sometimes, meaning following the tactics throughout the match, not just two, three points. They improved and I'm proud of them. They worked hard and now they'll shift to seniors soon. We're still waiting for some good results at the senior level as well.
On doubles taking more time and belief..
In India, the attitude is a bit different in regards to how we see them (juniors) at this age (18). The Europeans, a lot of great players,became top level after the age of 25, 26. They have a lot of time. In India, there are plenty of players and you need results fast but in men's doubles, you don't know when the results will come. Mathias Boe, for example, became an elite operator after the 2008 Olympics, they became top-five players in the world. We are waiting, we have time to work now. We need to believe.
On the current Jr World squad..
All the players are good, especially the ones who were selected to be part of the national team. They work hard and they absolutely deserve it. For two years, they sacrificed a lot, spending almost the whole year in this academy. Now, we are waiting for rewards, individual medals. That is also important. After the mixed team result, everyone has had a confidence boost. Sometimes, all they need is a little more faith and belief.
On shift in mentality towards doubles in the country
The mentality of the people is gradually changing. Before, doubles was always a second-option for everyone. Now, the attitude has changed slightly but we still face that issue because parents also force them to play singles. In singles, they don't have the vision, they don't have the potential but they still spend extra three, four years to find themselves. Maybe the coaches also don't observe. When I go for junior competitions, a lot of players already have extraordinary doubles skills, like Malaysians and Indonesians. Someone needs to convince the parents, your kids have more potential in doubles as compared to singles.
On National Centre of Excellence, Guwahati..
It's the best. Of course, not the best venue for competition, but one of the best. But it is best when it comes to practice, that type of stadium. Yes, in China and Indonesia, there are a lot of courts, but this type of spectator-friendly space, a multiple venue arena. Now, it's dedicated 24/7 for badminton guys. Maybe, this generation has also come to this kind of facility. All the players who have come here have improved a great deal. When we were playing, we would dream of a place like this. Now they have everything, they must also prove themselves.
I started coaching immediately after my playing career. When I was in a professional career, I used to help junior shuttlers. I like the process. I work here, it's a blessing. In Russia, there are a lot of issues. They are out of badminton. Even then, I'm involved at a high level. I'm thankful to get this opportunity.
On professionalism and importance of discipline...
Players need some special attention. They are at a tricky age, they can be spoiled too. We don't need to give them too much freedom. If they deserve, they can go of course. But in other countries, Malaysia, Indonesia...especially in Indonesia, the players spend the whole year in the camp. They can't go out, they can't meet their parents. It's because this (camp) is for professionals. When you come here, you must understand, you have to make plenty of sacrifices. Of course, you do need to relax sometimes but not much. If they complain, they must figure things out. We don't select everyone here. Only players who have potential, only who want to work, deserve to practice here.
On Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty...
They came one time for the Thomas Cup. They freely interact with the players and give them ideas. They are always open...they are not selfish, just good relationships. Yes, you can be a great player but you must be a great person. They have that kind of attitude. They are polite and gentle guys. They came for 10 days and they learned more than one year's worth of work (grins). On the playing front, they also put in plenty of hard work. Yes, they are talented, Satwik has great smash and Chirag is also extraordinary. But they continue to learn and keep developing. They also have good trust for coaches. I saw how they appreciate them. They also have extraordinary body condition, both of them are quite tall and tough to play against. And they have also improved on many other aspects - drive game, service receiving etc