Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus announces shock retirement from competitive swimming

BRISBANE: The Olympic champion known affectionately as "Arnie" announced her immediate retirement from competitive swimming, an ending that caught her audience completely by surprise.

Ariarne Titmus, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, had been widely expected to return to competitive swimming following a break in the wake of the Paris Games and train for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Instead, she posted a video on Instagram on Thursday announcing her retirement at the age of 25.

"I've always loved swimming, it's been my passion since I was a little girl, but I guess I've taken this time away from the sport and realized some things in my life that have always been important to me are just a little bit more important to me now than swimming," Titmus said. "And that's OK."

At the Paris Olympics last year, Titmus successfully defended her 400-meter freestyle title in a much-hyped race against U.S. great Katie Ledecky and Canada's Summer McIntosh.

All three have held the world record in the event at some stage.

"Knowing now what I know, I wish maybe I enjoyed that last race a little bit more," she said. "But I guess having this 12 months away I've had the chance to explore what life is like without swimming — and that was always my intention — but I think a turning point for me was in the lead-up to the Paris Games I went through some health challenges which, quite frankly, really rocked me."

In 2023, Titmus had surgery to remove two benign ovarian tumors but returned to the highest level quickly to prepare for the next competition.

On Thursday, she initially posted the news of her retirement in the form of a letter to her seven-year-old self.