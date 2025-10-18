Indian rowers clinch 2 gold, 2 silver at Asian C'ships

Given the selection criteria for individuals and teams for participation in the 2026 Asian Games, Para-Asian Games 2026 and other multisports events laid out by the sports ministry recently, India have attained qualification in two events — lightweight men's double sculls and men's four quadruple sculls.

Abhinav Bhatnagar, head coach of Indian Navy, congratulated the medal winners and was particularly happy for Satnam Singh as the rower trains under him. "We were beaten by Uzbekistan for second place at the 2023 Asian Games. We have avenged that loss to some extent by pushing them to the second position," Satnam told this daily.

Indian rowers were beaten by their Uzbekistan counterparts in heats of the lightweight double sculls but Ajay and Lakshay made up for that loss by beating them in the finals.