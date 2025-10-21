Chess world in shock after GM Naroditsky dies at 29,

Acclaimed chess coach, commentator and one-time prodigy, Daniel Naroditsky, passed away at the age of 29. His death has once again put the spotlight on cheating allegations and the feud between Vladimir Kramnik and the US GM.
A well liked figure
Naroditsky was a well-liked figure in the world of chess and he wore multiple hats at the same time. Known for his ability to play speed games, away from the board he tutored a lot of upcoming players apart from authoring chess books. Naroditsky also had a big fan following for his commentary was light on jargon and heavy on colour, emotion and excitement. At last year's World Championship between D Gukesh and Ding Liren, Naroditsky was one of the official commentators.
Death leaves community in shock amid outrage against Kramnik
Naroditsky's death, announced by the family on Sunday, cast a pall of gloom on the wider chess fraternity with most of the world's best players expressing their shock and disbelief. However, it once again brought to light the long-running accusations levelled at the US GM by Kramnik. Naroditsky time and again denied all accusations before admitting to feelings of burnout and anxiety because of harassment he faced online. In 2024, he had called Kramnik 'worse than dirt'.
Baseless accusations caused him immense pain: Nihal
Indian GM, Nihal Sarin, who has played a lots of speed games against Naroditsky, a former junior world champion, said: "the relentless, baseless accusations and public interrogations he faced in recent months caused him immense pressure and pain."
Kramnik, the former world champion, suggested that the US GM was suffering from a mental condition upon learning about his death. The Russian GM has a history of falsely accusing players of cheating on online games. In 2023, chess.com had to mute his account and close his blog.
“Really shocked at the passing away of GM Daniel Naroditsky. An excellent chess commentator and educator. A genuinely nice person. A life gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family. The chess world will miss his presence."
"Naroditsky played a pivotal role in popularizing chess content online, bridging the gap between professional and amateur chess. There are not many people in the world who manage to achieve so much before turning 30. Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky will forever be among them."
— Viswanathan Anand
"Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator, and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community, admired and respected by fans and players around the world. Let us remember Daniel for his passion and love for the game of chess, and for the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day."
— FIDE