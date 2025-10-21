Chess world in shock after GM Naroditsky dies at 29,

Acclaimed chess coach, commentator and one-time prodigy, Daniel Naroditsky, passed away at the age of 29. His death has once again put the spotlight on cheating allegations and the feud between Vladimir Kramnik and the US GM.

A well liked figure

Naroditsky was a well-liked figure in the world of chess and he wore multiple hats at the same time. Known for his ability to play speed games, away from the board he tutored a lot of upcoming players apart from authoring chess books. Naroditsky also had a big fan following for his commentary was light on jargon and heavy on colour, emotion and excitement. At last year's World Championship between D Gukesh and Ding Liren, Naroditsky was one of the official commentators.

Death leaves community in shock amid outrage against Kramnik

Naroditsky's death, announced by the family on Sunday, cast a pall of gloom on the wider chess fraternity with most of the world's best players expressing their shock and disbelief. However, it once again brought to light the long-running accusations levelled at the US GM by Kramnik. Naroditsky time and again denied all accusations before admitting to feelings of burnout and anxiety because of harassment he faced online. In 2024, he had called Kramnik 'worse than dirt'.