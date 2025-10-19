Forgettable return for Rohit, Kohli as Australia take lead in rain-affected clash

CHENNAI: After weeks of build up, days of anticipation and planning last minute Diwali shopping around Saturday morning, the hype, it's fair to say, was a let down. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, making a return to India colours in the only format they feature these days for the national team, lasted for a combined eight runs and 22 balls in a 30-minute period where both of them displayed lots of ring rust.

It's only natural that they struggled for rhythm and timing but both of them will want better returns when the second match of the ODI series shifts to Adelaide on Thursday. The match itself, Shubman Gill's first as skipper in this format, was a forgettable affair for the tourists. The top-order couldn't come to grips with the extra bounce and the stop-start nature of the contest — the rain Gods made frequent appearances in the first innings — didn't help. After Gill & Co. limped to 136/9 in 26 overs, the hosts, propelled by Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 46, cantered past the line with seven wickets and 29 balls to spare.

But the match was over as a contest as soon as the visitors had lost the spine of the side inside the first 15 overs. With the pitch promising pace and carry and some overheads to contend with, the hosts had no hesitation in putting India in. Late career Sharma has eschewed his tendency to building an innings. Instead, he's all about using the powerplay as a friend. A leaner looking version of the former India captain made his intentions clear but connected thin air to complete the first Mitchell Starc over.